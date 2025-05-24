Diddy's twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs share wholesome moments as they conclude high school journey [PHOTOS]

The Combs family is going through a tough period, but the graduation of Jessie and D'Lila Combs, the twin daughters of embattled rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, is giving them something to be happy about.

Ad

The twins' joint account posted a photo dump of their graduation on Friday, with their brothers and sisters being present for them.

Their older brothers, Justin, Christian and Quincy Brown, were all there to celebrate their graduation from Sierra Canyon High School, where they were also cheerleaders. Their youngest sister, Lovesean, was also present during the graduation ceremony.

They also shared photos with friends and classmates from Sierra Canyon, including Sophia Pippen, the daughter of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. In addition, the Combs siblings also took a photo together, even as their father faces trial for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault in New York City.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sierra Canyon is a basketball powerhouse, and Jessie and D'Lila Combs are often seen cheering for the Trailblazers, which comprised of Bryce Cofield, Gavin Hightower and LeBron James' son, Bryce James. They were cheering when the Trailblazers captured the CIF Division I state championship in Sacramento in March.

Speaking of the basketball team, Cofield, Hightower and James all graduated alongside Jessie and D'Lila Combs, as they all belonged to the Class of 2025. Cofield will head to Fullerton, Hightower to South Florida and James to Arizona.

Ad

What's next for Jessie and D'Lila Combs?

Jessie and D’Lila Combs are social media stars with over 765,000 followers. They have detailed their high school lives on Instagram.

According to WBLS, the twins announced during an Instagram Live session that they will skip college and will pursue different paths.

“We’ve decided to take a different path and focus on our careers in fashion and entertainment,” they said during the livestream. “College is great, but it’s not for everyone. We want to build our brand and explore opportunities that align with our passions.”

Ad

Jessie and D'Lila Combs were in New York City last week for the trial of their father, Sean "Diddy" Combs. They were seen walking out of the courtroom on May 12 during the testimony of male escort Daniel Phillip.

The witness testified about his alleged sexual activities with Diddy and his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, including talking about some of the more graphic details regarding Diddy's "freak-offs."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More