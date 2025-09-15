  • home icon
"We need the collab": Fans react as SZA praises JENNIE's 'Seoul City' on Instagram: "This hard af"

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 15, 2025 00:58 GMT
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
SZA praises JENNIE's 'Seoul City' (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

SZA shared her opinions about one of BLACKPINK JENNIE's hit songs, Seoul City, on Instagram. On Sunday, September 14, 2025, Bibi Bourelly, one of the co-songwriters for the track, shared cover art for Seoul City on her Instagram, writing that working on it was "sm funnn."

Meanwhile, SZA praised the song in the comments, writing:

"This hard af."

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter's comment came after the BLACKPINK member released her debut solo album, Ruby, in March 2025, which debuted at No.2 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart on the weekend of March 22.

also-read-trending Trending

Following the Kill Bill hitmaker's stamp of approval on Seoul City, fans took to social media to praise her "immaculate taste," adding that they need her and the K-pop star to do a music collab.

More fans shared how they feel about SZA giving her approval of Seoul City. One fan called her 3-word comment to JENNIE's song "short but loud," while referring to her and the BLACKPINK member as "two powerhouse artists." Others praised her taste in music, with someone else saying that she knows what's up because Seoul City is "fire."

Another commenter said that if SZA praises something, it's because that song is "fire," while someone else said that they will be listening to the song now that it was "blessed" by the R&B artist.

More about JENNIE and her debut solo album, Ruby

BLACKPINK's JENNIE released her debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, treating her millions of fans with 15 songs she co-produced, like the title track, Seoul City, Filter, Mantra, and like JENNIE. Ruby also features collaborations with Billboard chart-toppers like Dua Lipa, Doechii, Kali Uchis, and Childish Gambino, with credits from Dem Joints, Diplo, and more.

Ever since releasing the album, BLACKPINK's JENNIE has been reaching various milestones in music. Per Billboard, citing records from Luminate, her solo album sold 26,500 copies in the US six days after its release. Besides debuting at No.2 on the Top Album Sales, Ruby also peaked at No.7 on the Billboard 200, with its highest charting position gained during its second week of release.

Talking about her solo album, the K-pop star shared with Clash in April 2025 how she took inspiration from the Seven Ages of Man monologue by Shakespeare to make Ruby, adding:

"All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. I was inspired by that monologue because it represents these next steps to a whole new stage of my life. I've been wanting to do this musically for a long time."

She added that making the album "feels like a whole other level of discovery" despite everything that she had already accomplished in life. She added that the journey was "scary" but also "thrilling."

Two songs in the album, the main single like JENNIE and Mantra, received gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, per The Korea Herald. Like JENNIE was also nominated for Best K-pop Song at the recent 2025 MTV VMAs, marking her first solo nomination.

Stay tuned for more music news and updates as the year progresses.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
