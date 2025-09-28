“THE TRUTH IS COMING”: Nico Ballesteros claims Kanye West documentary’s upcoming director’s cut version will “change everything”

Nico Ballesteros, the filmmaker behind In Whose Name?, says the upcoming director’s cut of his Kanye West documentary will reveal far more than audiences saw in theaters. In a September 28, 2025, post on X (formerly Twitter), Ballesteros wrote, &quot;THE TRUTH IS COMING. THE CUT FOR STREAMING WILL CHANGE EVERYTHING. WE HAD TO TROJAN HORSE CULTURE WITH THE THEATRICAL RELEASE.&quot;NICO BALLESTEROS @nicostudiosincLINKOFFICIAL STATEMENT:THE TRUTH IS COMINGTHE CUT FOR STREAMING WILL CHANGE EVERYTHING WE HAD TO TROJAN HORSE CULTURE WITH THE THEATRICAL RELEASE TRUST THE PROCESSI APPRECIATE THE PROCESS AND AM IN SERVICE TO ITBallesteros said that certain scenes were deliberately held back in the theatrical release. He told fans to “trust the process,” suggesting the streaming cut will offer a fuller, possibly more controversial, view of the artist’s life and public unraveling.In Whose Name? includes thousands of hours of footage, showing everything from Ye’s 2018 visit to the Oval Office and meeting with Donald Trump to his confrontations behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live. One scene that went viral last week shows Kanye West in a confrontation with ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner over his mental health, accusing the Kardashian matriarch of playing a role in his 2016 hospitalization, a moment Ballesteros captured in raw detail as reported by Complex on September 28, 2025.Kanye West documentary draws audience despite limited releaseTheatrical interest in In Whose Name? has reportedly surpassed initial expectations. According to Rolling Stone on September 23, 2025, the documentary opened across 494 theaters nationwide, earning $776,000 in its debut weekend despite minimal marketing. Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 (Image via Getty)By contrast, 2025’s highest-grossing documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin, earned over $2 million on its opening weekend with a broader international release, according to Rolling Stone. Still, Nico Ballesteros’ film about Kanye West’s public controversies and private life has already outperformed several recent music documentaries in its early days.The film reportedly shows Ye during some of his most polarizing moments, from the &quot;White Lives Matter&quot; shirt backlash to his antisemitic Twitter scandal, offering an unfiltered look rather than definitive explanations for his actions, according to Rolling Stone.Kanye West’s upcoming album BULLY has been further delayedWhile In Whose Name? continues to make headlines, Kanye West’s long-awaited eleventh solo studio album BULLY, has once again been delayed. As reported by HotNewHipHop on September 22, 2025, the project now has a tentative release date of November 7, 2025, marking the fourth time the album’s launch has been pushed back. Initially slated for June 15 to coincide with daughter North West’s birthday, and reportedly intended as a nod to her favorite album, Yeezus (2013), the date was later moved to July 25, 2025, then September 26, 2025, before being postponed yet again.Despite the delays, the rapper has released several singles from BULLY across June and July, including PREACHER MAN, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, DAMN, LAST BREATH, and LOSING YOUR MIND.No official explanation has been provided for the latest postponement at the time of press.While the theatrical cut presented Kanye West’s life with unprecedented access, as reported by Complex on September 28, 2025, Ballesteros's tweet suggests that the streaming version will include scenes initially excluded for theatrical pacing and rating concerns. “I appreciate the process and am in service to it,” Nico Ballestreo wrote, indicating that the director’s cut may shift public understanding of both Ye and the film itself.The documentary team plans to expand its theatrical run in the coming months before moving to streaming platforms, Rolling Stone reported on September 23, 2025.