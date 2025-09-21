Why did Michael Che confront Kanye West at SNL? Consequence reveals a viral documentary scene edited out a key moment from their heated exchange

A newly released documentary, In Whose Name, has reignited debate over Kanye West’s 2018 appearance on Saturday Night Live. The film features a backstage confrontation between the rapper, also known as Ye, and Saturday Night Live star Michael Che.The scene, released on September 20, 2025, shows Che questioning West about his on-air remarks during the 2018 episode, as reported by Entertainment Weekly on the same date. Kanye West, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, had reportedly defended Donald Trump and accused SNL cast members of bullying him backstage over his political views.Michael Che confronted the musician afterward, accusing him of unfairly calling him out over comments about Bill Cosby, saying,&quot;You wait til the last song and then say that foul s**t to us.&quot;Kane West conceded at one point that airing grievances without giving SNL members a chance to respond was “kinda foul,” agreeing with Michael Che’s criticism.TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoomLINKWhew! During the premiere of Kanye West’s ‘In Whose Name?’ he was seen having a few heated discussions with both Kris Jenner and comedian Michael Che from ‘Saturday Night Live’. During his exchange with Kris, he discussed his stance on medication and the effects on his mental health. In his exchange with Che, Kanye shared his issues with ‘SNL’ following his 2018 performance on the show. (🎥: @inwhosename TT/ Kanyewestlover911) (📸:@gettyimages) ✍🏾:#TSRStaffJRRapper Consequence says documentary edit missed second confrontation with Kanye WestOn September 20, 2025, rapper Consequence posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) addressing the viral documentary scene as reported by HotNewHipHop on September 21, 2025. Consequence, who performed with Kanye West that night, said the film’s edit omitted key context.According to Consequence, the incident began after the SNL performance ended. The rapper was on his way to pick up his son, who was waiting, when he encountered Kanye West, Michael Che, and Pete Davidson talking backstage. Documentary director Nico Ballesteros was reportedly filming nearby.Consequence said he tried to defuse the situation after noticing tensions rising, saying,&quot;Because we were in a business setting, I tapped that guy [Che] on the shoulder and said we should reconvene this conversation for a later.&quot;Consequence said he then guided West away from Che.Consequence said that he documentary left out what happened next. According to the rapper, Michael Che returned moments later “beefing,” leading to a second confrontation. Consequence told him, &quot;Either you back the f**k up or we could go outside.&quot;He said Che then chose to leave.Consequence criticized what he called selective editing in documentaries. He said his version of events could be confirmed by Kim Kardashian, Michael Che, or director Nico Ballesteros.Former SNL Cast Members Recall Unease During 2018 EpisodeThe documentary In Whose Name, directed by Nico Ballesteros, also includes interviews with former SNL cast members recalling their discomfort during Kanye West’s unscripted speech, according to Entertainment Weekly, on September 20, 2025.In Whose Name? @inwhosenameLINKTickets available now on pre-sale. See In Whose Name? playing in 1,000 theaters nationwide on September 19.Take a look at our new theatrical trailer for In Whose Name? and get get your seats on opening weekend before they sell out.Go to http://inwhosenamemovie.com#InWhoseName #September19Ego Nwodim, who was on stage during the rant, said she wished she had not been visible on camera. &quot;I was like, ‘I don’t wanna be up here for this, and I don’t agree with this, and standing up here looks like I’m standing in solidarity.’&quot;Kenan Thompson, a longtime SNL cast member, said he left the stage as soon as he sensed West was about to speak. “When he grabbed the mic, and was just wandering around, you could see that he was gearing up to say something. I was like, ‘I’m out!’” Thompson also added,&quot;It would have been cool if he just had did the music thing.&quot;The documentary also shows Kanye West defending his decision to wear the MAGA hat during a conversation with Michael Che and SNL producer Steve Higgins before the episode aired. Kanye West reportedly claimed the hat symbolized freedom of thought rather than an endorsement of President Donald Trump’s policies.As of September 21, 2025, neither Kanye West nor Michael Che had publicly commented on Consequence’s version of events