What did Consequence say about Drake and Kanye West's failed collab album? Kid Cudi sends rapper a cease and desist over "disturbing" claims 

Kid Cudi recently revealed that he sent a cease-and-desist to fellow rapper Consequence over the latter's insinuations that Cudi was responsible for Kanye West and Drake's failed collab album and West's supposed hospitalization. For context, an exclusive clip of Drake and West, professionally known as Ye, working on a track in a studio circa 2018 was released online ahead of Ye's upcoming documentary In Whose Name?, scheduled for release on September 19, 2025.According to Rolling Stone, the two were reportedly working on the demo version of Wouldn't Leave. The final version of the track, featuring PartyNextDoor, was later released as part of West's 2018 album Ye. On September 15, 2025, Consequence took to his social media to repost the clip. In the post's caption, he implied that people were deprived of the &quot;Game Changing Project&quot; because of Kid Cudi. While he never mentioned the rapper by name, he wrote that the alleged project never happened because a &quot;Kid...Needed to see Ghosts.&quot; For context, Kudi and Ye released a collaborative album in 2018 titled Kid See Ghosts. Furthermore, Consequence alluded to Kid Cudi being the reason for Ye taking pills and going on a &quot;rant on stage,&quot; which allegedly resulted in him being hospitalized in a psych ward. &quot;And the reason we didn't get this Game Changing project...Is because a Kid... Needed to see Ghosts smh. So he got bro to take Pills and rant on stage which landed him in the Psych ward. More Triggering Truth To Tell,&quot; Consequence wrote in the now deleted post.On September 19, 2025, Kid Cudi took to his Instagram Story to address Consequence's accusations. The rapper denied the allegations and added that he had sent Consequence a cease-and-desist, asking him to delete the post and retract his claims.&quot;The other day, a rapper known as Consequence made some statement about me. Made some allegations that were extremely false. And we sent a cease-and-desist and told him to take it down and retract the statement. He waited two days to take it off Twitter, still has't retracted the statement...The things he said were pretty f**king disturbing,&quot; Cudi said.Kid Cudi denied being involved in Kanye West's alleged hospitalizationIn his recent Instagram Story, Kid Cudi cleared the air after Consequence insinuated that he was responsible for Drake and Kanye West's rumored collaboration album not being released. Cudi denied the accusations and added that he had nothing to do with Ye's hospitalization, saying:&quot;Let me be clear, I had nothing to do with Kanye not doing that collab album with Drake and I damn sure had nothing to do with him being hospitalized and going to the psych ward. This is some crazy s**t, just be saying whatever the f**k you want to say in the moment, you know, trying to be a hater and you're spewing lies, and this is not a f**king joke. It' not funny.&quot;Furthermore, Cudi urged Consequence to release a retracted statement by the time his Story disappeared from the feed in 24 hours, adding that he would take legal action if Consequence did not comply.&quot;I need to get a retracted statement tomorrow. Before this story is off my feed, there needs to be a retracted statement saying that that is extremely false. And if not, you'll be hearing from my lawyer. Ima hit you in them pockets. That little bit of change you got gon' be mine.&quot;TotalYe @totalkanyeLINK🎥 NEW: Kid Cudi responds to Consequence’s claims he drugged Ye and was the reason Ye &amp; Drake’s collab album didn’t happen&quot;We sent a cease &amp; desist to take it down. I need to get a retracted statement... And if not, you'll be hearing from my lawyer. Ima hit you in them pockets. That little bit of change you got gon' be mine.&quot;Furthermore, Kid Cudi said Kanye West was the type of artist to do what he wanted to do, adding that there was no &quot;multiverse&quot; where Ye would have agreed if Cudi had approached him and told him not to collaborate with Drake.He also called out Complex for publishing the story about Consequence's Instagram post, adding that the publication was supposed to support him and asked them to take down the story.Exploring Kid Cudi's relationship with Drake and Kanye WestDrake, Kid Cudi, and Kanye West share a complicated relationship with each other. While all three rappers have worked with each other at one point in their careers, their good rapport has seemingly fizzled over the years. Kid Cudi and West, who collaborated on their joint 2018 album, reportedly fell out over the years. In an August 2025 interview with CBS Mornings, Cudi revealed that he had cut West out of his life.Kanye West and Kid Cudi at SXSW 2009 Day 4 (Image via Getty Images)Meanwhile, Drake and West have also collaborated in the past and were rumored to be working on a collab album in 2016. The rappers feuded on and off for years, briefly reconciling in 2021. However, their relationship appeared strained after Ye took shots at Drake amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar, adding that everyone was excited for &quot;the elimination of Drake&quot; in an interview with Justin Labot in April 2024.Kid Cudi and Drake beefed with each other in 2016. According to Complex, their feud began when Cudi claimed that Drake used ghostwriters. This resulted in the Canadian rapper releasing a diss track titled Two Birds, One Stone when Cudi was in rehab for mental health issues.In the same interview with CBS Mornings, Kid Cudi said he and Drake reconciled after Ye set up a meeting between the two in 2018. In 2021, Cudi was featured on the song IMY2 from Drake's Certified Lover Boy album, and the rapper stated that they hadn't spoken since.Consequence has not responded to Kid Cudi's recent Instagram Story at the time of writing this article.