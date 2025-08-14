What did Kanye say about Virgil Abloh? Kid Cudi explains why his relationship with the rapper is fractured

American rapper Scott Mescudi, known professionally as Kid Cudi, recently appeared on CBS Mornings for an interview where he spoke about his relationship with Ye, formerly Kanye West. In the August 13 episode, Cudi told host Anthony Mason that his friendship with Ye was fractured after the latter made “most evil, vile, disturbing” remarks about their mutual friend and late fashion designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh.“He said some things that there's just no coming back from. The comments that he's had about Virgil Abloh are just some of the most evil, vile, disturbing, f**ked up things I've ever heard,&quot; Mescudi stated.Kid Cudi was seemingly referring to Kanye’s “f**k Virgil” tweet from February 2025. At that time, the Donda artist accused Abloh of using him and going against him. “I LOVE TRAV, VIRGIL, AND DRAKE. DRAKE THE REALEST ONE OF THOSE THREE, THOUGH HE NOT FAKE COOL, HE’S JUST TALENTED AF. AND YES, IT'S F**K VIRGIL AND ANY OF THESE OTHER N***AS THAT WORKED FOR ME, THEN USED ME, THEN WENT AGAINST ME. I LOVE VIRGIL AND HE USED THAT VERY LOVE TO BEAT. NIGERIANS ARE SUPER SMART,” Ye wrote and deleted on X.According to Mescudi, this was his final straw that wrecked his relationship with West, who, despite being a “good friend” in the past, made him “super angry” and broke his heart.“Every time he took a dig at Virgil, it just made me super angry. Virgil was an angel to everyone; there's no coming back from that, man. Like, I'm done with you, and it breaks my heart, because I loved Kanye, you know? I really loved him; he was a part of my life-changing,” Kid Cudi stated.Notably, Virgil Abloh died on November 28, 2021, after a 2-year battle with &quot;a rare, aggressive form of cancer&quot; called cardiac angiosarcoma, according to PEOPLE. He was 41.Exploring further Kid Cudi’s latest and past comments on KanyeOn Wednesday, Kid Cudi shared his feelings about Kanye and explained why he no longer wants him in his life. The Day n’ Nite rapper called it a “sad thing,” and said that, among many things that broke his heart in his life, the fallout with West was one of them. However, he was able to “survive” and “move past it,” even though he regrets their lack of creative collaboration.“The freedom that we experienced when we were creating, it just will never happen again, you know? And that is the heartbreaking side of things,” the Cleveland-born artist stated.The 41-year-old went on to say how Kanye has broken his heart “over and over, multiple times” and didn’t honor the “code of friendship.” When Anthony Mason asked if there was any chance of reconciliation, Kid Cudi replied, “We've tried since then, you know? But we always have a falling out. And at some point, he was a really good friend, but the man that he has become, I just don't know that guy anymore. I don't know him, I don't know that version of him, and it's really heartbreaking.”Elsewhere in the chat, Cudi talked about his new book, Cudi: The Memoir, his struggles with addiction, recovering from suicidal thoughts, being a newly married man, and more.Virgil Abloh arrives at Bottega Veneta Salon 02 Berlin at the Berghain on April 09, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Getty Images)Notably, before his controversial tweets about Virgil Abloh, Ye, 48, told The New York Times in a 2018 interview that he had to confront feelings of “jealousy and fear” regarding the late designer. He was referencing Abloh winning that year’s Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Menswear honor, a position West had long coveted. Regarding the relationship between Kanye and Kid Cudi, the former discovered the latter in 2008 after the release of his first full-length project, a mixtape titled A Kid Named Cudi. At that time, the Yeezy founder signed Cudi to his GOOD Music label. Since then, they have maintained a close and friendly personal and professional relationship. However, in 2016, Cudi took to X and wrote:&quot;I kept silent because I don’t ever wanna come off like some angry hater, but today, not only do I feel fantastic, I’m feelin like taking over. I already have. My tweets apply to whom they apply. Ye, Drake, whoever. These n***as don’t give a f**k about me. And they ain’t f**king with me.&quot;However, the duo later made peace and stayed friends until 2022, when Kanye called out Cudi on X because of his friendship with Pete Davidson. At that time, Pete was dating Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. However, Mescudi explained his side and wrote on the platform that Ye was “whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet.”“You ain’t no friend. BYE,” Cudi wrote, before adding in a follow-up post, “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”Kid Cudi and Ye performing together at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 (Image via Getty)In April 2022, Kid Cudi clarified that his new song with Pusha T mentioning Kanye was recorded a year earlier, when he was “still cool” with the Yeezy owner. However, his stance has since changed, and West was no longer his friend, adding that it was “the last song” his listeners would hear about him and West. That same year, Cudi told Esquire during an interview that he decided to end his friendship with Kanye, as he thought it was one-sided.“I’ve been on every one of that man’s albums. He’s only been on two of mine. That should tell you something, and don’t think I didn’t ask,” he stated.Kid Cudi’s memoir was released on August 12, and he is scheduled to release his studio album, Free, on August 22.