"I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy"— Kanye allegedly pines for Bianca Censori, reveals why she left him in a song from upcoming album 

In his livestream on April 2, 2025, DJ Akademiks claimed that Kanye was set to release a brand-new album the next day, which reportedly included a song titled Bianca.

Ad

The supposed track, previewed by Big Ak, reflected the alleged breakup between Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori. In Akademiks' livestream, the Yeezy founder seemingly rapped that Censori left him after experiencing a panic attack triggered by his controversial tweets. He claimed that she drove off in his Maybach, prompting him to track her down using the app on the vehicle.

“I really don’t know where she’s at. I’m tracking my b**ch through an app. I’m tracking my b**ch through the city. I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy I’m making this song for Bianca. I’m feeling the spirit of Donda. Her family, they want me locked up. They want me to go on retreat. They want me to run and meet...” Ye allegedly rapped.

Ad

The alleged track's lyrics directly referenced Sean “Diddy” Combs and his on-again, off-again relationship with R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, which lasted from 2007 to 2018.

Cassie later claimed in a now-settled lawsuit from November 2023 that Diddy abused her s*xually, physically, mentally, and emotionally. Then, in May 2024, CNN released old footage from March 2016 that seemingly showed Diddy assaulting Cassie.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kanye and Diddy have maintained a close personal friendship and professional relationship over the years. Kanye has been advocating for Combs' release from prison and has also initiated a business collaboration between his Yeezy brand and Diddy's Sean John.

Exploring further Kanye’s alleged new song about Bianca Censori

Kanye’s upcoming album is said to feature a song titled Bianca, which is dedicated to his wife, who appears to have left him recently. In the chorus of the track, Ye longs for Censori while allegedly singing:

Ad

“Bianca, I just want you to come back. Come back to me. I know what I did to make you mad. Bianca, I just want you to come back. Come back to me. Want you to come back to me. Want you to come back.”

In the opening verse, the artist seemingly rapped:

“My baby, she ran away, but first she tried to get me committed. Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick, I just do not get it. She wants me to say when I finish. I’m making her squirt when I’m in it… Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep.”

Ad

Ad

DJ Akademiks also previewed other songs from the upcoming album, including WW3 (featuring Dave Blunts), Cosby, Freedom, Dirty Magazines, Virgil Let Me Down, Heil Hitler, Jared, Money & Fame, Nitrous, and Hitler, Ye, and Jesus. Ye has yet to confirm the album’s existence/release.

Kanye’s last album release was on March 18, when he unexpectedly launched Bully in three different versions. A short film by the same name was also released, featuring Ye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West.

Ad

Kanye and Bianca Censori have been reported to have split multiple times over the years

Kanye reportedly found Bianca Censori on Instagram and encouraged her to join his company, Yeezy. In November 2020, she began working as an architectural designer. Later, in December 2022, Ye released a track titled Censori Overload, hinting at a romantic relationship with Bianca.

In January of the following year, they went public with their relationship, and soon reports emerged stating that they had tied the knot. However, it was later revealed that they obtained a confidential marriage license in December 2022.

Ad

Over the months, controversies arose after Ye and Bianca were spotted being intimate in public, while her appearance also drew attention. In November 2023, reports circulated that the couple was “taking a break” after Censori’s friends intervened and attempted to make her aware of Ye’s “controlling” nature.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the following month, they seemingly reunited and went on a family vacation with West’s kids, North and Saint, joining them. In October and November 2024, reports surfaced about the couple separating due to a “rocky” marriage, fueling divorce rumors.

Insiders soon dismissed the speculation, confirming that the couple was experiencing “ups and downs” but were “working through” them. At this year’s Grammy Awards, Kanye and Bianca Censori walked the red carpet, drawing attention after he allegedly asked her to drop her coat and appear semi-naked.

Ad

A week later, Ye’s longtime representative and now-ex chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, refuted reports about the couple splitting before Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, TMZ reported that both parties had contacted divorce attorneys. At the same time, the Daily Mail claimed they had "verbally agreed" on the terms of the split, including an alleged $5 million payout to Bianca.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail also reported that Censori was “encouraging” Kanye to have a “baby” to “save” their marriage and “heal” their relationship.

Ad

It remains unclear whether Kanye and Bianca Censori are together or not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback