  • home icon
  • Music
  • Who is Miguel Adrover? All about the Spanish designer who refused to work with Rosalía over Gaza stance

Who is Miguel Adrover? All about the Spanish designer who refused to work with Rosalía over Gaza stance

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Jul 29, 2025 08:07 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Inside - Source: Getty
Rosalía at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside. (Image via Getty/ Cindy Ord)

Miguel Adrover recently shared on social media that he declined to work with Spanish pop and flamenco singer Rosalia Vila Tobella, mononymously called Rosalía, for not speaking out publicly about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Palestine.

Ad

Miguel Adrover is a fashion designer born in Majorca, Spain, and is now based in New York City, USA. He has a mixed Arab and Spanish ethnicity, according to his profile on bidoun.org.

On July 24, 2025, he took to Instagram and explained why he refused to design for an upcoming show of Rosalía.

“Doing ‘The Right Thing’ … Silence is complicity, and even more so when you have a big loudspeaker where millions of people listen to you when you sing. That's why you have the responsibility to use this power to denounce this genocide,” the designer wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
He continued, “Rosalía, this is nothing personal. I admire you for all your talent and for everything you've achieved. And I think you are much more than those artists who only dedicate themselves to show business and entertainment. Now, we have to do ‘The Right Thing.’ MOTOMAMI.”
Ad

Adrover’s post also accompanied screenshots of email exchanges with Rosalía’s team (dated July 16, 2025), who had requested a “custom look” for the pop singer’s forthcoming fourth album, slated to release in September/ October this year.

“I’m sorry, but Miguel doesn’t work with artists who haven’t publicly expressed support for Palestina,” Adrover’s representative’s email reply read.
Ad

Elsewhere, in the Instagram post, a male model wearing an outfit inspired by Palestinian refugees was also included.

It is noteworthy that Rosalía shared a pro-Gaza message on her Instagram Story on October 19, 2023, less than two weeks after the conflict began in the region.

“Hundreds of thousands of children and their families are fleeing northern Gaza. They’re running out of food, water, electricity, medicine, and safe access to hospitals. The situation is catastrophic,” Rosalía's message read.
Ad

However, the post was taken down by Rosalía a couple of hours later, according to Channel 12.

Ad

Rosalía has not publicly addressed Miguel Adrover's claims yet.

Everything you need to know about Miguel Adrover amid his refusal to work with Rosalía

According to bidoun.org, Miguel Adrover is a self-taught fashion designer who was born in December 1965 in Majorca, Spain, and has an Arab-Spanish heritage. Miguel left school at 12 to help on his family’s almond farm.

Ad

As a teen, he visited London, met Alexander McQueen, and got his first taste of counterculture. He started his career in 1991, moved to New York, and teamed up with tailor Douglas Hobbs to make and sell t-shirts. Together, they opened a boutique called Horn in East Village.

Subsequently, he exhibited his debut collection, Manaus-Chiapas-NYC, in September 1999, inspired by the plight of the Manaus tribe, following the American industrial expansion.

Miguel even rehashed logos from Coca-Cola, Marlboro, and Ralph Lauren, among others. Later, Burberry warned Miguel Adrover of legal consequences after he used their patterns in his AW00s ‘Midtown’ line.

Ad

During a 2004 interview with bidoun.com for the “We Are You” column, Miguel shared:

“The way we work is very based on the way we live today, and what the situation is on the planet, and what the newspaper is talking about. It’s not based on trends, or bohemia... Most of the time, it’s just based on reality and the moment in which we live.”
Ad
Ad

In 2000, Adrover was honored with the CFDA Best New Designer of the Year Award. That same year, he launched his avant-garde sportswear collection, which earned him a contract with Pegasus Apparel Group to compete with LVMH and Gucci on the international fashion stage.

In February 2001, Miguel Adrover unveiled his Egyptian collection inspired by the Bedouin tribe and earned mixed reactions and $5 million in profits under the Pegasus label. Subsequently, in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, Pegasus went bankrupt, and Miguel Adrover's business was hampered.

Ad
“Fashion lives in a bubble. We’re not going to show pink flower dresses on the catwalk if people are in the world throwing bombs,” he told the New York Times in 2004.

Since then, he has been an independent artist who launches his Fall/Winter and Spring/Summer collections and does shows on major runways and fashion weeks worldwide, including returning to New York Fashion Week in 2012 with his recycled collection.

Ad

Miguel Adrover also served as the creative director of eco-friendly German label Hess Natur in 2007. He created a stir online after the message “The DESIGNER Miguel Adrover is dead” was posted on his Instagram in a post in February 2018.

Many considered that the designer was probably hinting at a career change. However, seven years later, he hasn’t announced an alternative.

About the author
Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications