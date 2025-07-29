Who is Miguel Adrover? All about the Spanish designer who refused to work with Rosalía over Gaza stance

Miguel Adrover recently shared on social media that he declined to work with Spanish pop and flamenco singer Rosalia Vila Tobella, mononymously called Rosalía, for not speaking out publicly about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Palestine.Miguel Adrover is a fashion designer born in Majorca, Spain, and is now based in New York City, USA. He has a mixed Arab and Spanish ethnicity, according to his profile on bidoun.org. On July 24, 2025, he took to Instagram and explained why he refused to design for an upcoming show of Rosalía.“Doing ‘The Right Thing’ … Silence is complicity, and even more so when you have a big loudspeaker where millions of people listen to you when you sing. That's why you have the responsibility to use this power to denounce this genocide,” the designer wrote.He continued, “Rosalía, this is nothing personal. I admire you for all your talent and for everything you've achieved. And I think you are much more than those artists who only dedicate themselves to show business and entertainment. Now, we have to do ‘The Right Thing.’ MOTOMAMI.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdrover’s post also accompanied screenshots of email exchanges with Rosalía’s team (dated July 16, 2025), who had requested a “custom look” for the pop singer’s forthcoming fourth album, slated to release in September/ October this year.“I’m sorry, but Miguel doesn’t work with artists who haven’t publicly expressed support for Palestina,” Adrover’s representative’s email reply read.Elsewhere, in the Instagram post, a male model wearing an outfit inspired by Palestinian refugees was also included.It is noteworthy that Rosalía shared a pro-Gaza message on her Instagram Story on October 19, 2023, less than two weeks after the conflict began in the region.“Hundreds of thousands of children and their families are fleeing northern Gaza. They’re running out of food, water, electricity, medicine, and safe access to hospitals. The situation is catastrophic,” Rosalía's message read.However, the post was taken down by Rosalía a couple of hours later, according to Channel 12.Rosalía has not publicly addressed Miguel Adrover's claims yet.Everything you need to know about Miguel Adrover amid his refusal to work with RosalíaAccording to bidoun.org, Miguel Adrover is a self-taught fashion designer who was born in December 1965 in Majorca, Spain, and has an Arab-Spanish heritage. Miguel left school at 12 to help on his family’s almond farm. As a teen, he visited London, met Alexander McQueen, and got his first taste of counterculture. He started his career in 1991, moved to New York, and teamed up with tailor Douglas Hobbs to make and sell t-shirts. Together, they opened a boutique called Horn in East Village.Subsequently, he exhibited his debut collection, Manaus-Chiapas-NYC, in September 1999, inspired by the plight of the Manaus tribe, following the American industrial expansion.Miguel even rehashed logos from Coca-Cola, Marlboro, and Ralph Lauren, among others. Later, Burberry warned Miguel Adrover of legal consequences after he used their patterns in his AW00s ‘Midtown’ line.During a 2004 interview with bidoun.com for the “We Are You” column, Miguel shared:“The way we work is very based on the way we live today, and what the situation is on the planet, and what the newspaper is talking about. It’s not based on trends, or bohemia... Most of the time, it’s just based on reality and the moment in which we live.”In 2000, Adrover was honored with the CFDA Best New Designer of the Year Award. That same year, he launched his avant-garde sportswear collection, which earned him a contract with Pegasus Apparel Group to compete with LVMH and Gucci on the international fashion stage.In February 2001, Miguel Adrover unveiled his Egyptian collection inspired by the Bedouin tribe and earned mixed reactions and $5 million in profits under the Pegasus label. Subsequently, in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, Pegasus went bankrupt, and Miguel Adrover's business was hampered.“Fashion lives in a bubble. We’re not going to show pink flower dresses on the catwalk if people are in the world throwing bombs,” he told the New York Times in 2004.Since then, he has been an independent artist who launches his Fall/Winter and Spring/Summer collections and does shows on major runways and fashion weeks worldwide, including returning to New York Fashion Week in 2012 with his recycled collection.Miguel Adrover also served as the creative director of eco-friendly German label Hess Natur in 2007. He created a stir online after the message “The DESIGNER Miguel Adrover is dead” was posted on his Instagram in a post in February 2018.Many considered that the designer was probably hinting at a career change. However, seven years later, he hasn’t announced an alternative.