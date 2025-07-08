Who is Evîn? All about the German artist who did the background vocals on Drake’s “What Did I Miss?”

Drake dropped a new track called What Did I Miss? on July 4, 2025, featuring background vocals about German artist Evîn. The track produced by O Lil Angel, DJ Lewis, FNZ, Gyz, OZ, Tay Keith, London Cyr, and Patron was dropped via livestream and speculated to be a part of his upcoming album, reportedly named Iceman.

On July 8, 2025, DJ Akademiks shared a video on X via @AkademiksTV showing Evîn sharing the part where her vocals are featured on Drizzy's track. Evin Kücükali, aka Evîn, is a singer, songwriter, and producer who combines Soul and R&B with her oriental roots, as mentioned on her official website.

The singer featured on Drizzy's latest track is inspired by artists like FKA twigs, James Blake, Jorja Smith, Rosalia, and Sufjan Stevens. She knows how to play the piano and guitar and has been releasing music since 2020 independently with a team of music producers and artists, Jako and Karl Kindermann.

Evîn's video, uploaded by DJ Akademiks, featured a text reading:

"Ya'll tweaking fr, it's not The Weeknd, neither Majid Jordan but...Evîn on the vocals of WHAT DID I MISS."

Akademiks shared the video with a text suggesting that this move was Drake showing how "your industry favourites can get replaced." Moreover, the German artist shared the news of her collab with Drizzy via Instagram on July 6, 2025, writing:

"What you actually missed is that you can hear me on @champagnepapi’s new record 🥹🩵🧊I‘m literally lost for words and so gratful for everything. Much love to @patronsoul for bringing me in and everyone involved."

More details about Drake's latest collaborator Evîn in the wake of rapper's new release

According to Evîn's official website, the singer was born in Bochum, Germany, in 1995, in a family of Kurdish and Laz immigrants. Since her father was an activist and political journalist, the German artist was exposed to political awareness at an early age.

This reflects in the discussions of female empowerment, commemorative culture, and social injustice in her songs. Evîn grew up listening to the Beatles, D'Angelo, Bob Dylan, and Erykah Badu.

She moved to Berlin in 2014 to start her career as a songwriter and singer, where she met producer and drummer Jako, with whom she has worked since.

The German artist studied Jazz vocals at the Conservatory in Dresden till 2020, where she met bassist Karl Kindermann and began developing her own style of music.

Reflecting on the kind of impact she wants her music to have, the Undefined singer's website mentioned:

"With her songs Evîn wants to create a unique style and push boundaries. In between cultures, sounds, harmonies, chords, percussion and beats you can find her with a voice full of vulnerability and passion."

Drake seemingly disses LeBron James and Rick Ross on What Did I Miss?

Drake's newly released track What Did I Miss features lyrics that suggest he's calling out people for switching up on him speculatively during his infamous rap feud with Kendrick Lamar last year.

In one of the verses, Drizzy raps:

"I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d**k riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

Netizens and fans of the One Dance rapper believe that this verse is a dig at either LeBron James or DeMar DeRozan, given that both NBA stars attended Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show in June 2024.

While LeBron was known to be close to Drizzy, DeRozan played for the Toronto Raptors, for which the rapper was the official global ambassador. In another verse, the rapper mentions:

"Yeah, ni**as get punched in the face on some TLC sh*t, on the dead guys/Some TLC sh*t ’cause, my ni**a, you gon' need a chilly ice pack for your left eye."

It is speculated that Drake is reportedly referring to the July 2024 incident about his nemesis, Rick Ross, allegedly getting punched during a brawl at his concert in Canada.

However, Rick Ross made a video following the incident, clarifying that he wasn't punched or injured during the brawl.

While Drake hasn't confirmed the title or the possibility of dropping a new album, the rapper posted a carousel with the caption "I C E M A N" in May 2025, giving rise to speculations of a new project.

