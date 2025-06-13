“Can't identify with today's attitude and values anymore”- Former Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura announces she’s leaving the music industry

Former Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura took to Instagram on June 10, 2025, to announce that she was stepping away indefinitely from the music world. The German guitarist shared a candid post where she noted a deep lack of alignment with where the industry is headed. She explained that this was because of its existing “attitude and values," the introduction of artificial intelligence, and overall societal changes.

Ad

Majura also provides fans with a musical treat as she ends this chapter, with four unreleased songs written more than 10 years ago. In an emotional Instagram post, Majura said that she made the decision after "careful consideration" and "observing" what was happening in the industry."

Ad

Trending

She went on, underlining that she felt tired of the overwhelming demands within the industry. She added that she "instead of wasting another year" where she hoped for "new energy, drive, and creativity," she was at a place where she could "confidently lean back in peace."

"I am not saying that I will never create any music again, whether recorded or live - but for now I feel there are healthier and better things to fill my life with good vibes and not deal with the overwhelming amount of ridiculousness that comes with the music industry now days. I just can’t identify with today‘s attitude and values anymore," the guitarist wrote.

Ad

Majura represented an appreciation of a 20-year career of tours, collaborations, and unforgettable moments on stage. She expressed gratitude for her experiences but added that the world had changed in the last two decades.

This announcement to leave the music industry follows the separation of Majura from the band Evanescence three years ago.

Entering the spotlight: Jen Majura’s early career

Jen Majura, born in Stuttgart, Germany in 1983, began playing guitar at the age of six, later becoming active professionally by 2000. She has demonstrated skills in guitar, bass, vocals, saxophone, trumpet, flute, and drums.

Ad

In the 2000s, she toured and recorded with the German power‑metal group Rage, and then formed an all‑female AC/DC cover band, Black Thunder Ladies. From 2012 to 2014, Jen was a guitarist in the comedic rock band Knorkator, and in 2014 and 2015 she was the bassist and backing vocalist in the symphonic folk-metal band Equilibrium.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2015, Jen Majura made her international debut, as Amy Lee invited her to join Evanescence. She was set to be a replacement for guitarist Terry Balsamo, at the suggestion of Alex Skolnick and Dave Eggar. Jen got the job without an audition following informal bonding sessions in New York.

Jen Majura was an official band member since 2015, and up until May 2022, she played guitar, backing vocals, and theremin on Synthesis (2017) and The Bitter Truth (2021) and toured the world. She was awarded the 2021 FemMetal Best Instrument Player.

Ad

Besides her band activity, Jen has enjoyed a successful solo career. Her first album was titled Jen Majura and was released in 2015. Meanwhile, her second album, the no-holds-barred InZENity was released in 2017. She featured guest musicians including Mattias Eklundh and Jeff Waters in her second album.

Following her departure from Evanescence in 2022, she started the crossover-metal group How We End in 2023, which features international metal musicians. The guitarist also provided vocals on the 2023 solo album Invisible Signs by Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More