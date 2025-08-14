Kid Cudi says he made eye contact with Diddy "a couple times" while testifying against him 

On Wednesday, August 13, Kid Cudi appeared on CBS Mornings as the rapper to promote his new book, titled Cudi: The Memoir. Cudi - born Scott Mescudi.In the interview, the Just What I am rapper opened up about his experience of testifying as a witness in Diddy's recent s*x trafficking trial (which concluded in a partial guilty verdict on July 2).Cudi told the network:&quot;It was really hard. I didn’t want to do it. I got subpoenaed... It was weird, man, because that was the first time I had seen him in a while. We made eye contact a couple times.&quot;In his testimony, which took place in June 2025, Kid Cudi alleged that Combs was not only abusive towards Cassie but also broke into his house after learning that Ventura was dating him. Per Mescudi, Diddy also set his car on fire later.The rapper added in his recent interview:&quot;I knew I was helping Cassie. I just wanted to be there and help her out. I know I did the right thing, so that’s all that matters.&quot;Elsewhere in the interview, Mescudi also addressed the backlash he faced from Diddy's supporters for his testimony, saying:&quot;I had a lot of people that supported me, but there were a few that had some opinions about it. It was interesting because I’m not no street dude. I don’t live by no code, you know? So I guess it’s because I’m a rapper. People just threw that on me. But, like, my music has never been about that and I have never tried to pretend I was about that.&quot;At the end of Diddy's trial, the jury acquitted the rap mogul on three RICO charges he faced, while convicting him on two charges of transporting women for pr*stitution.Kid Cudi also reflected on his complicated relationship with Kanye WestSXSW 2009 Day 4 - Source: GettyIn his CBS Mornings interview, Kid Cudi said Kanye West is his “polar opposite” and called their fallout “really heartbreaking,” expressing sadness over the end of their collaboration. The Tequila Shots rapper went on to say:&quot;I think he has [broken my heart] over and over multiple times. Just the code of friendship. He's said some things that there's just no coming back from.&quot;Kid Cudi also brought up Kanye West's digs at Virgil Abloh - his former creative director - adding that it made him &quot;super angry.&quot; To wrap up his views on Ye, Cudi said sad while he &quot;really loved&quot; him at one point, he just couldn't recognize the rapper anymore.Kid Cudi's memoir, which was released on Tuesday, August 12, shares an unfiltered look at Scott's upbringing, early years of his rap career, and stories of his relationships with Virgil Abloh, Drake, Cassie, Diddy, and Shia LaBeouf.The book also includes details of the biggest works of Mescudi's career, be it singles like Pursuit of Happiness and Day 'N' Nite, or collaborative tracks with Ye.