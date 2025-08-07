When did Diddy perform at Madison Square Garden? Rapper wants to make a comeback at MSG after release from jail, his attorney says

On Wednesday, August 6, Diddy's lead attorney in his lengthy s*x trafficking trial, Marc Agnifilo, was invited for an interview with CBS News' Jericka Duncan.In his interview, Agnifilo spoke about Combs' future plans after he was released from prison, claiming that the rapper had told him &quot;he's going to be back at Madison Square Garden.&quot; Combs' desire to return to Madison Square Garden comes after he has performed at the venue several times in his past.According to Revolt TV, Diddy's first performance at MSG took place in the early days of his career, when the rapper joined Run-DMC, LL Cool J, Whodini, and the Beatsie Boy in 1986, in a show from their Raising Hell Tour. More than two decades later, the rapper returned there to perform at New York's All-Star Hip-Hop Concert in February 2015. In addition to Combs, other artists like Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Lil Kim, and Dr. Dre also graced the state. Pollstar reports that Diddy performed his late 90s' hit, Victory, on stage. A year later, on September 4, 2016, Combs was in Madison Square Garden for a third time as part of the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, which featured all artists signed to his namesake record label. Besides Sean Combs' desire to return to Madison Square Garden, Agnifilo also threw light on the rapper's personal life, sharing that he intended to rebuild &quot;a loving and present&quot; relationship with his mother as well as his children, saying:&quot;I think he's someone who's always going to strive to do something, you know, exceptional and probably demanding and challenging. But I think the most demanding and challenging thing in front of him right now is to get back with his kids and get back with his mother, and the people who love him and miss him.&quot;According to PEOPLE Magazine, Combs has seven children, four of whom he shared with his late girlfriend, Kim Porter - twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs, Quincy Combs, and Christian Combs.Diddy shares son Justin Combs with Misa Hylton, daughters Love Combs and Chance Combs with Dana Tran and Sarah Chapman, respectively. Meanwhile, his own mother, Janice Combs, is 85 years old.Diddy's attorneys have reached out to Trump about the rapper's pardonLegal team of Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs Attend Court Hearing - Source: GettyMarc Agnifilo's CBS interview comes around the same time as another one of Diddy's attorneys shares the details of the progress of a possible pardon for the incarcerated rapper.On Wednesday, August 6, Attorney Nicole Westmoreland, who is a member of the rap mogul's defense team, sat down for an exclusive CNN interview. Westmoreland said in the interview that their team had spoken to the Trump administration regarding Combs' pardon, adding:&quot;It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.&quot;The attorney was also asked about how Diddy felt about the chances of his pardon. In response, Nicole said the rapper &quot;remains hopeful&quot;.Last month, on July 2, Combs received a partial guilty verdict from the jury, acquitting him of three counts of RICO charges while convicting him of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. His sentencing is scheduled to take place in October.