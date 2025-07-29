"Something's heavy on her heart" — DJ Akademiks claims Chrisean Rock did not want to talk about her child during their interview 

On Monday, July 28, DJ Akademiks dropped an interview with Chrisean Rock on his YouTube channel. Sharing a commentary on the interview in his livestream (the video of which was later posted to X), Akademiks claimed that their conversation was &quot;very pleasant&quot;.AK highlighted that while he was wary of how the interview would go at first, Rock came in with &quot;a different energy,&quot; and was &quot;very peaceful&quot; throughout its course.Further speaking on what his takeaway from Chrisean Rock's interview was, DJ Akademiks continued:&quot;I almost took away from the interview that there was so much guilt on her. She cried, I kid you f**king not! She cried, and it was, like, very sincere. What I felt was that there were certain things that was heavy on her conscience, heavy on her mind, heavy on her life, and that God - or the place of religion and God - was helping her.&quot;AK said Chrisean almost walked out of the interview four times, which made him feel for her. She had told his assistant, and later told him directly, that she didn’t want to talk about her child. Respecting that, AK avoided the topic and focused on other things like her sobriety and relationship with Blueface.&quot;I'm gonna be honest with you, I don't know what she's going through. From the moment she came in my studio to the moment she left, something's heavy on her heart.&quot;While Akademiks wasn't sure whether it was guilt or regret that was weighing on Rock, he did attempt to use his own experiences to get her to open up.Chrisean ultimately mentioned that jail was one reason that left her feeling this way, but the DJ remained unconvinced, claiming that there was more to the story.Chrisean Rock shared Tory Lanez's spiritual advice on her Instagram story earlier this monthChrisean Rock's interview with DJ Akademiks comes days after the Baby Father Drama rapper took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself on a phone call with Tory Lanez (on July 23).Lanez, who is currently behind bars after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, said to Chrisean:&quot;I’m not one of them going n****s who’s going to sit here and preach to you. You dealing with a lot, but it’s all going to be okay.&quot;Tory then continued to advise Rock to spend more time with God, adding:&quot;And it's all going to be for the greater good, bro. But you just you just got to take that time and be intimate with him, bro. He wants you to actually spend some time with him. Spend some time in prayer away from people.&quot;Hearing Tory Lanez's advice, Chrisean thanked him for his &quot;words of encouragement,&quot; also claiming in the caption that the rapper was innocent and should be freed.According to HotNewHipHop, Chrisean Rock was arrested last year over possession of controlled substances (in June), after which she spent three months behind bars.