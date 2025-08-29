Where to purchase In Whose Name tickets? Details explored after Kanye West's upcoming film drops trailer featuring Kim Kardashian, Drake, & Elon Musk

On August 28, 2025, the trailer for Kanye West's upcoming documentary was released, featuring Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, Drake, and more. Titled In Whose Name, the film is directed by Nico Ballesteros and is slated to release on September 19 via AMSI Entertainment.
In Whose Name will reportedly be released in around a thousand theaters across the United States. Tickets for the same will be available on the documentary's website, as per Billboard. The website lists four theater chains that are reportedly partnering to release the documentary: Fandango, Regal, Cinemark, and AMC.
The press release for West's upcoming film describes it as follows:
“A documentary six years in the making. 3,000 hours of footage refined to one story about the world’s most polarizing living artist.”
In Whose Name will reportedly cover six years of Kanye West's life (2018-2024) and will feature his struggles with addiction, fallout with Kim Kardashian, unsuccessful Presidential campaign, his public outbursts, and more.
As per Billboard, the documentary will feature a star-studded cameo list including Playboi Carti, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, Marilyn Manson, Pharrell Williams, Drake, and Swizz Beatz.
The two-minute trailer starts with West declaring that he was there "to take over" five months after the end of his marriage.
"It's a calling by the universe," he explains.
The video goes on to show clips of West having verbal confrontations with Kim Kardashian about mental health and moments with his children. Thereafter, we see the Donda rapper's behind-the-scenes footage from Sunday Service performances.
“The best thing about being an artist who’s bipolar is anything you do and say is an art piece,” Ye explains in the trailer.
He continues:
"We are at the prisons professing how Jesus can set you free. This is a mission, not a show. It's true."
Kanye goes on to make it his mission to show a "non-perfect black celeb that still wins." Speaking about his public feuds with multi-billion-dollar corporations like Adidas and Gap, he says:
"Should I have blown up the Gap shit? Should I have blown up the Adidas shit? The answer is yes. They're killing us like McDonald's. I write whatever I want when I want."
The trailer has amassed over 28k views in less than 24 hours of being published, at the time of writing.
Kanye West's upcoming documentary described as "modern myth in motion"
The caption for Kanye West's official documentary trailer sheds light on the filming process and gives fans an insight into the myriad of incidents from the rapper's life that have been compiled by director Nicolas Ballesteros.
These include "building empires in music, fashion, and faith" in addition to insights from his personal struggles, like "collapsing marriage, vanishing sponsorships, and growing public backlash."
"For six transformative years of 15-hour shoot days, Ballesteros did more than document a cultural icon. What began as a silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth." the caption explained.
The caption continues:
Immersed in Ye’s world of extremes, he bore witness to brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil, but also observed the paranoia and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world."
The film also promises to delve deep into the rapper's life before fame, as he "returns to his childhood home in Chicago, walking through its empty rooms with neighbors who knew his family when he was a boy."
"In these moments, stripped of fame, he reflects on his roots, his grief, and the family he longs to hold onto. Walking through Ye’s inner circle, we see the loyal, the opportunistic, and the legendary; a man alternately driven by vision and consumed by ambition," it explains.
Finally, the caption claims that the makers dissected "3000 hours of raw footage" to create a "modern myth in motion," which is "raw, unfiltered, and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health, and power."
