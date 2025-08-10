“Ye really wants to clear inventory”- Fans react as Kanye West relaunches YEEZY online store with $20 slides

Kanye West has recently launched the online store of his apparel brand Yeezy again. This comes after Shopify deactivated the brand's digital store in February this year, according to CNN. Following its relaunch on August 9, 2025, new items, including slides, are now available on its website.

Notably, the new product rolled out on the Ye-helmed brand's platform is priced at $20. Apart from clothes, other items like sunglasses have also been introduced through the new lineup. Each pair retails for $20.

However, Shopify has not commented on whether they have removed the ban on the website. Furthermore, as of this writing, Kanye West has not shared anything about the store going online again through his social media handles.

Nevertheless, many fans expressed their happiness through various social media platforms at the return of the Yeezy store. Netizens took to the comments section of a post by FearBuck on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the same. One of them referred to the affordable prices of the new products and wrote:

“Crazy prices, Ye really wants to clear inventory.”

"Crazy prices, Ye really wants to clear inventory."

The responses continued, with several people praising Kanye West for the brand's collection.

Yeezy a man of the people!

Yeezy got some cool stuff

Ye is back

On the other hand, some netizens also criticized the relaunch of the store, with people complaining about the late delivery of the items and making fun of it at the same time.

Someone is still waiting for the slides his ordered in January 💀

Just a heads-up 😂 our order might take nearly a year to arrive ‼️

It's a scam. He's going to jack you. I never got my merch

Kanye West’s online store was shut down for a policy violation

Back in February 2025, Shopify confirmed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that they had removed the Yeezy store for policy violation. This came after the brand launched a T-shirt, which had an image of the hooked cross.

A commercial featuring Kanye West was displayed at the Super Bowl a day before the T-shirt went live for purchase. Ye recorded himself with the front camera of his phone while visiting a dentist, donning sunglasses in the ad. He requested everyone to visit the Yeezy store, saying:

“I spent like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. Once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone.”

However, a day after the ad was shown at the Super Bowl, the website had only one product on display, which was revealed to be the T-shirt with the said design. Apart from the Super Bowl, the commercial was shown on Fox, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

While Shopify did not disclose the terms that were not followed, a spokesperson for the company told The Hollywood Reporter:

“All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West has two albums in his upcoming lineup, Bully and In a Perfect World. While Bully is arriving on September 12 this year, a release date for the latter has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Five singles from Bully, including Beauty and the Beast, Preacher Man, Damn, Last Breath, and Losing Your Mind have been released in June 2025. Apart from that, three songs from In a Perfect World, including WW3, Cousins, and Hallelujah, arrived earlier this year.

