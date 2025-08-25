“That pissed him off”: Freddie Gibbs claims Kanye West wasn’t happy that the rapper’s 'Back to Me' verse on 'Vultures 1' received high acclaim

Rapper Freddie Gibbs recently teased tension between himself and Kanye West stemming from his involvement on the album Vultures 1. During an August 22, 2025 appearance on the Butcher Block podcast, Gibbs explained that West was unhappy with the way his verse on the track Back to Me was received.

"This n***a Kanye was mad about that shit," Gibbs said around the two-minute mark in the video below. "That n***a was telling n***as like, 'Man, how the f**k this n***a think his verse is the best on my album?"

The verse earned critical acclaim upon release, with Complex calling it the best verse of the year. Gibbs recalled sending the article to West and hoping that West would react positively to it.

"When I sent it to him, I sent it to him thinking that, with the premise, he'd be proud of me. 'Cause I look up to you, so I would think that, I rapped on your album, and people talking about it like this, you would think that a n***a like you would be proud of me. […] That pissed him off," Gibbs explained.

Freddie Gibbs opens up about Kanye West’s reaction to his Vultures 1 contribution

During the podcast, Freddie Gibbs discussed the conflicts that occurred during the creation of Vultures 1, revealing that his flow on Back to Me allegedly frustrated Kanye West. According to Gibbs, West was unhappy with the praise his verse attracted, as it drew attention away from Kanye's own contributions to the album.

Forbidden Fruit Festival 2024 (Image via Getty)

Freddie Gibbs has long expressed admiration for West, previously reworking the No More Parties in LA beat for his track Cocaine Parties in LA and contributing verses over West’s production on earlier mixtapes. Despite holding West in high regard, he said that working on Vultures 1 was disappointing, with West taking offense.

However, the album led to a professional bond between him and Ty Dolla $ign. Gibbs acknowledged on the podcast that he and Ty have additional music planned together.

Freddie Gibbs’ contribution to Back to Me

Back to Me is a standout track from Vultures 1, the 2024 joint album by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. The song was produced by West, Ty Dolla $ign, and collaborators including 88-Keys and AyoAA.

The track uses samples of Run-DMC’s Rock Box alongside subtle cinematic elements. The original contribution of Gibbs on the track was generally well-received, with outlets like Complex noting that the verse was one of the best rap verses of 2024, making it one of the most talked-about parts of the album.

We Love Music @rapisfunn Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures will debut at No. 1 and sell 148k first week This is Ye’s ELEVENTH number one album 🤯

Vultures 1 was recorded in various locations, including Italy. During the recording sessions, West even asked his daughter, North West, to provide feedback on the song's lyrics. In a March 2024 interview on Big Boy TV, West stated that North motivated him to be honest with his thoughts, which he interpreted as guidance inspired by his late mother.

The song was first played during the listening party of the Vultures Rave on December 12, 2023, at the UBS Arena in New York. A live performance featuring Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Freddie Gibbs was also recorded at the arena, and the track was later performed again at Wynwood Marketplace during another Vultures Rave event.

