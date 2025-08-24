“We in a lazy day and age”: Freddie Gibbs slams hip-hop artists using AI to write music 

Rapper Freddie Gibbs has spoken out about the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music production, saying that the technology is affecting the authenticity of hip-hop. During an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Gibbs discussed how some artists are reportedly using tools, such as ChatGPT, to write their lyrics. His comments were reported by Complex on August 24, 2025. “Look at AI rap now man. I don't even believe nobody that write [...] I don't even believe if you even really make it anymore cause I done been in studios with m***********s and m***********s is ChatGPT shit and I'm like, ‘What in the f**k?' Like damn, how long am I gonna be able to do this s**t? Cause I'm actually making fresh s**t.&quot;Freddie Gibbs also added,&quot;We in a lazy day and age, man. Heart is dying and you got to ask a computer to write your lyrics, s**t is wack.&quot;While some artists view AI as a tool that helps them with creativity and efficiency, others, including Gibbs, argue that it diminishes the originality and emotional expression traditionally associated with music.Young artists and AI experimentationThe conversation around artificial intelligence in music has extended to emerging artists. Complex reported that 17-year-old Chicago rapper BabyChiefDoIt recently said he had used ChatGPT to help generate lyrics. Speaking on Power 105.1 earlier in August, he said that he downloaded the app and prompted it to write songs after providing a few initial bars.&quot;That s**t works. Now I ain't use it, you know, exactly how it was written, but it was some, you know, some some s**t that I could pull out of.&quot;The rapper faced criticism from fans who suggested that using artificial intelligence bypassed traditional songwriting methods. He later responded on Instagram stories, saying, &quot;If ChatGPT was the solution 2 all my problems Y in the absolute f**k would I give yall the sauce.&quot;Legal and copyright considerationsMusic made using artificial intelligence has also become a legal issue. Billboard reported on August 19, 2025, that Suno, a company producing artificial intelligence music tools, is seeking to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed by independent artists. The lawsuit, filed by indie country singer Tony Justice in June, alleges that Suno and Udio trained its models on unlicensed sound recordings, potentially infringing copyrights.Post See new posts Conversation Top Music Attorney @topmusicattnyLINKIt's gotten more complicated. Suno and other AI companies aren't doing anything to stop a new form of copyright infringement that is now happening. The Class Action Lawsuit I've filed will now include the new findings. Tap below to support the lawsuit!http://IndieAiLawsuit.comSuno’s motion to dismiss, filed August 18, argues that one of Justice’s claims, that songs made using artificial intelligence tools constitute near-exact copies of existing recordings, “simply doesn’t track the law.”The company states that its tools “exclusively generate new sounds, rather than stitching together samples,” and notes that copyright infringement requires the use of a direct sample.Justice’s attorney, Krystle Delgado, responded to Billboard on August 19, 2025, saying, &quot;Difficulty of proof does not insulate Suno from liability. Independent artists are entitled to discovery to demonstrate how their works were used and reproduced.&quot;Freddie Gibbs’ statements and the surrounding legal developments highlight the tension between music production and creation using artificial intelligence and traditional songwriting. Some artists and producers view artificial intelligence as a practical tool to accelerate the creative process, while others are concerned that it could replace the personal effort and emotional investment required to craft music.Read more: DJ Akademiks reveals alleged messages from Roc Nation lawyers slamming him during Megan Thee Stallion case deposition