DJ Akademiks reveals alleged messages from Roc Nation lawyers slamming him during Megan Thee Stallion case deposition

DJ Akademiks has shared alleged leaked messages from Roc Nation lawyers during his deposition in connection with the Megan Thee Stallion case, as reported by HotNewHipHop on August 23, 2025.According to Akademiks, Roc Nation attorneys questioned him about allegations that he accepted payment from Tory Lanez or others to disparage Megan online. These efforts follow Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing legal action against blogger Milagro Gramz and other figures accused of participating in online attacks.During the deposition, Akademiks claimed the attorneys mistakenly shared their Slack chat with him. He alleged that the messages revealed frustration with his testimony. “If he won’t shut the f**k up, I am never getting through this,” read one of the messages, according to Akademiks. Another message allegedly stated, “Trying to get off this damn call.”Akademiks said the Roc Nation lawyers appeared to realize their mistake and suggested that he would make the incident public. He later discussed the matter on his livestream and posted about it on his DJ Akademiks TV social media page. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt this stage, there is no official confirmation linking these messages to court proceedings.Akademiks’ remarks on Megan Thee Stallion during testimonyBeyond highlighting the alleged attorney messages, Akademiks used the deposition to reiterate his personal views on Megan Thee Stallion. According to his livestream recap, he described her as dishonest. He added:“In my belief, that chick is a liar, and I don’t believe liars. Again, I accept the verdict, I don’t accept a liar. [...] The jury didn’t issue any statement that they believed everything Meg said. Is one of the things she said that Tory shot her? Yes.”These comments are the latest in DJ Akademiks’ longstanding criticism of Megan Thee Stallion during and after the high-profile case involving rapper Tory Lanez. His remarks also reflect the broader online polarization surrounding the 2020 shooting incident, in which Tory Lanez was convicted of firing at Megan Thee Stallion.Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKTory Lanez lawyer today revealed in his appeal that finger print evidence was with held which proved it was impossible for him to have fired the gun 5 times and that the serial number was never searched by the LAPD to identify the owner of the gun that was shotTory Lanez’s ongoing legal fightThe deposition coincides with new developments in Tory Lanez's legal battle. On August 20, 2025, HotNewHipHop reported that Lanez, currently serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, is continuing to pursue appeals aimed at overturning his conviction.At a hearing, Lanez’s attorney, Crystal Morgan, argued that the trial was unfair and that key DNA evidence had been misinterpreted. She claimed the prosecution misrepresented the findings, asserting that the data suggested it was “marginally more likely” another person from the African American population had touched the firearm rather than Lanez himself.Tory Lanez &quot;Sorry For What&quot; Event in November 2022 (Image via Getty)As cited by HotNewHipHop from Billboard, a representative further expanded on the defense’s position, saying:“If our jury had heard that Mr. Peterson maybe one in a million touched the gun, I believe that would have been enough to tip that scale and show reasonable doubt.”However, Lanez's legal efforts faced setbacks just days earlier. A California appeals court denied two petitions his team had filed, which alleged due process violations and claimed that evidence, including the firearm and bullet fragments found in Megan Thee Stallion’s foot, had been improperly withheld.Megan Thee Stallion arrives at court to testify in the trial of rapper Tory Lanez (Image via Getty)Prosecutors countered those claims, noting that the gun remains in possession of the Los Angeles Police Department. They argued that additional DNA testing would not alter the findings. As reported by HotNewHipHop on August 20, 2025, the court ruling stated:“Petitioner has failed to [show] that additional DNA testing would establish a claim of actual innocence.&quot;Both prosecution and defense experts had agreed during the trial that Lanez’s DNA was not present on the gun’s magazine, while results regarding the gun itself were inconclusive.Lanez, sentenced in 2023, will be eligible for parole in November 2029. If denied, he will serve until 2033.