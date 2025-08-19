  • home icon
  • Tory Lanez's lawyers call out DNA and fingerprint evidence, witness testimony and more while appealing Megan Thee Stallion's shooting verdict

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 19, 2025 09:13 GMT
BMI
Tory Lanez speaking at BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018 (Image via Getty Images)

Tory Lanez's legal team recently requested that an appeals court overturn the rapper's conviction for his 2020 shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion, arguing that his 2022 trial was “riddled with errors.” Furthermore, his attorneys told the panel that they had “unwavering belief” that Lanez was innocent during the hearing in the rapper's appellate case on August 18, 2025.

For the uninitiated, Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was tried for multiple firearm-related charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, in July 2020. He was convicted during the trial in 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

The high-profile trial remains highly debated to this day, with the case attracting renewed scrutiny after the rapper was attacked and stabbed multiple times by a fellow inmate in May 2025. Since then, Lanez's legal team has been fighting to get his conviction overturned.

During the recent hearing, attorney Laura L. Cepero claimed that the DNA and fingerprint evidence presented by the prosecution in the trial were misconstrued. Cepero stated that there was only a “one in a million” chance of Lanez's DNA being on the firearm used during the shooting, saying:

“It is actually marginally more likely that another member of the African American population touched this gun over Mr. Peterson. If our jury had heard that Mr. Peterson maybe one in a million touched the gun, I believe that would have been enough to tip that scale and show reasonable doubt.”