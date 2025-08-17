Adin Ross has been drawn into Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing legal saga with Tory Lanez. On July 25, 2025, DJ Akademiks claimed during a livestream that Roc Nation had subpoenaed the streamer in connection with the ongoing case against Tory Lanez.The alleged subpoenas sparked a widespread online debate about Ross’ involvement and whether he was financially linked to the Canadian rapper.Rapper Tony Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence for the alleged 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, and remains at the center of industry controversy. DJ Akademiks suggested Adin Ross’s financial success made the claims unlikely, but the situation quickly caught fire across fan communities and social media platforms.DJ Akademiks says Adin Ross was subpoenaed in the Tory Lanez caseSpeaking during his July 25, 2025, livestream, DJ Akademiks clarified that the subpoenas were not part of any lawsuit directly against him or Adin Ross. Instead, they were intended to investigate whether Ross had been paid by Tory Lanez.DJ Akademiks argued the idea was baseless, citing Ross’s wealth and status in streaming. “It don’t even make sense,” he said, calling the move an intimidation tactic by Roc Nation. He characterized the subpoenas as harassment, designed to pressure critics and allies of Tory Lanez amid his high-profile imprisonment.&quot;At this point, I don't believe that Roc Nation or any of these companies actually believe that Adin Ross got paid by Tory Lanez, Adin Ross is up earning 200 million dollars, you think he got paid? You think Tory paid him like to be on his side. What do you think Tory paid me to be on his side? But that's their though,&quot; Akademiks said.Slamming ROC Nation's alleged &quot;harass(ment),&quot; he said,&quot;That's not even a legit thought. I think it's more to harass people. So it's like, 'we are going to bring in Adin Ross and ask him maybe he has talked to Tory in jail'.&quot;The claims immediately generated online reactions, with many users debating the credibility of Akademiks’ account and what it could mean for Ross’s reputation.Adin Ross sides with Tory Lanez, disses Megan Thee StallionAdin Ross has made no secret of his support for Tory Lanez throughout the high-profile case. He has openly dismissed Megan Thee Stallion on his Kick streams.On June 26, 2025, HotNewHipHop reported that Ross refused to watch Love Island after Megan guest-hosted a twerk contest on the show.Megan Thee Stallion in episode 15 of Love Island USA Season 7 (Image via YouTube/ Love Island USA)In the update posted by Akademiks TV on X (formerly Twitter) is heard saying,&quot;No. I'm boycotting Love Island because they had Megan the Stallion. Do that s**t, so yeah.&quot;The boycott was consistent with Adin Ross’ continued support for Tory Lanez. Despite Tory Lanez’s conviction, Ross believes the Canadian rapper is innocent. Unlike most critics, he claims a personal connection, saying he has spoken with Lanez from prison.The streamer’s loyalty has drawn backlash, especially since Megan’s televised appearance was celebrated by fans online. Adin Ross fuels tensions with Roc Nation via Nicki MinajAdin Ross’s beef with Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation didn’t stop at Tory Lanez. On July 9, 2025, he spoke up regarding another feud involving Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, as reported by HotNewHipHop on the same day.Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025, in London, England (Image via Getty)After Nicki Minaj accused Jay-Z of owing her $200 million and criticized Megan over her ongoing lawsuit with a photographer, Adin Ross offered Minaj equity in Kick, the streaming platform where he is one of the biggest names.According to the report, Ross argued that if Minaj streamed on Twitch and spoke about Jay-Z or Megan, she would face censorship. On Kick, however, she would be able to do whatever she wants.&quot;Knowing her and what she's spewing about, like Jay-z and s**t. Twitch is gonna take her out. Bro, she got to come to Kick. Hey. Nikki, if you generally want to come on Kick and talk your s**t and do what you want to do best, I'm just let you know right now how it is. Bro. Like you gotta come to Kick... Look, I got equity. I'll throw you a little equity.&quot;Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKAdin Ross asks Nicki Minaj to stream on Kick telling her that she could get banned on Twitch if she mentions Roc nation and Jay-Z but on Kick she won’t be banned and will receive equity 👀The move positioned Ross directly against Roc Nation and Megan Thee Stallion, further intertwining his streaming persona with ongoing music industry beefs. With his platform growing rapidly and partnerships with major figures like Drake, Ross has leaned into these conflicts as part of his brand.Nicki Minaj reacts to Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit updateNicki Minaj publicly mocked Megan Thee Stallion after a judge allowed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Megan and Roc Nation to proceed. On July 9, 2025, The Independent UK reported that Judge Gregory H. Woods denied Megan’s request to dismiss claims brought by her former cameraman, Emelio Garcia. Garcia alleged harassment and a hostile work environment.Megan Thee Stallion and her team have denied the “salacious accusations,” arguing that the lawsuit was an employment claim for money, without legitimate harassment grounds. However, the court determined Garcia had presented sufficient evidence to move forward.Nicki Minaj responded to the ruling with a celebratory Instagram post on July 8, 2025, referencing “Karma’s Law” and writing:&quot;What was the name of that law again???????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory &amp; he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol.&quot;The rapper also shared a screenshot of AkademiksTV’s coverage of the lawsuit update.The reaction shared by Nicki Minaj on Instagram on July 8, 2025 (Image via Instagram/ @nickiminaj)In September 2024, Megan Thee Stallion said she was unsure why the conflict with Nicki Minaj existed, telling Billboard that she had no idea what the underlying problem was or what could even be resolved.At the time of press, it remains unclear whether Adin Ross will be called to testify or whether Roc Nation will pursue further action based on his ties to Tory Lanez.DJ Akademiks, meanwhile, has made it clear he views the subpoenas as harassment and has publicly aired his frustration with Roc Nation. Both Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks continue to stream regularly, drawing massive audiences.