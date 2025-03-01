"That's my brother": Tory Lanez praises Adin Ross for supporting him amid his 10-year prison sentence

Canadian-American rapper Tory Lanez appeared on the Full Send Podcast on February 28, 2025, where, speaking from prison, he took a moment to praise Kick streamer Adin Ross. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, and Ross has given him constant support since the Los Angeles County Superior Court made the decision.

As Lanez discussed the support he has received, he brought up Ross and claimed that the Kick star was like a brother to him due to their similar backgrounds:

"Adin, I love that kid man. That's my real brother, like, you know what I'm saying? What people don't understand about me and Adin is we both have these weird behind the scenes, we have f**ked up upbringings and we've been there for each other at times that other people aren't."

He expressed how much Ross' support has meant to him after his sentencing:

"I really love Adin, bro, that's my brother. I really cry real tears about Adin as far as him being a person that represented me so hard. That sh*t means so much to me, bro."

Tory Lanez calls Adin Ross a "real ni**a" for publicly showing support for him

Tory Lanez continued to speak highly of Adin Ross and singled him out as one of the few people who have given him support amid his legal troubles. The rapper went on to describe Ross as a "real ni**a," noting how many others were “too scared” to speak up about the case:

"The reason that why I respect Adin because regardless of all these gangster ni**as, and I put quote un-quote. Regardless of these "real ni**as", that are suppsoed to be "real ni**as" and "real street ni**as", and I'm saying it all with quotes right now ni**a, my hands look like Playboy bunny's right now, the way I keep the quote signs up. It's like, all those people were scared, they were scared to say what they truly feel."

Lanez also pointed out that despite being a “white boy,” Ross stood by him,:

"And Adin Ross, this white boy. Remember, white people don't like to go against Black culture cause we'll eat you all ni**as up stop playing with us. But the reality of it al is, he went against Black culture like, 'It's not a culture thing, this is my brother. And I don't care about what you all are talking about.' And that's why I respect him over so many ni**as."

The rapper also called Ross an "honorable man":

"Adin is a real ni**a. Know why he is a real ni**a? Because he is an honorable man, and I want to say this all on your podcast for any young ni**as listening to this."

Adin Ross has spoken about Tory Lanez multiple times in the past. In 2024, the streamer claimed he would tell Donald Trump to pardon the rapper.

