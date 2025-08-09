“Leave our f***ing culture alone”: Jadakiss reacts to will.i.am claiming Black Thought is "a trillion times better" than Jay-Z 

On the August 8, 2025, episode of the Joe &amp; Jada podcast, Jadakiss addressed will.i.am’s recent statement comparing Black Thought and Jay-Z. The Black Eyed Peas frontman had told Sway’s Universe on July 31, 2025, that The Roots’ lyricist is “a trillion times better” than Hov, a take that immediately stirred debate online and in hip-hop circles.While Fat Joe acknowledged The Roots’ cultural and artistic significance, Jadakiss dismissed will.i.am’s opinion as “just how he feels.” He criticized the framing of the comparison, suggesting such comments unnecessarily pit artists against each other for attention.&quot;They're f***ing making everybody go against each other for no reason. Just for small talk and clicks and to get the most traffic to your thing. If that's how he feels, f**k it. That's how he feels. You can Google, ChatGPT, whatever the f**k you want. You're not going to find Hov or Black Thought nowhere saying, 'The Backstreet Boys are a trillion times better than *NSYNC. &quot;Leave our f***ing culture alone!&quot;The Art of Dialogue @ArtOfDialogue_LINKJadakiss responds to http://will.i.am saying Black Thought is a trillion times better than Jay-Z:“Leave our culture alone… The type of music you do ain’t even our type of music, to just go up there and put two people against each other…”(🎥: Joe and Jada/YouTube)More about what will.i.am said about Black Thought and Jay-ZWill.i.am’s original comments came during his July 31, 2025, appearance on Sway’s Universe, according to HotNewHipHop on the same day. The Grammy-winning producer, rapper, and tech entrepreneur praised Black Thought as “the dopest to ever” and claimed his lyrical skill eclipses Jay-Z’s.He argued that while Jay-Z’s freestyling remains impressive, much of his material repeats past themes and ideas. By contrast, he said, Black Thought consistently delivers fresh perspectives and inventive wordplay. Speaking to Sway Calloway, will.i.am said:&quot;Everything that Black Thought comes up with is like, ‘Wait, I never heard that one. Wow, you split that word up like that?’&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the bold claim, will.i.am emphasized he was not diminishing one musician's achievements to praise another, saying:&quot;Yes, Jay-Z is awesome. I’m not taking away from his brilliance. I just don’t think he’s better than Black Thought.&quot;In the same interview, will.i.am expressed interest in seeing Black Thought and Jay-Z face off in a lyrical battle. He imagined it as either a live event or, if the artists were unwilling, a simulated showdown powered by artificial intelligence. His remarks also revealed his list of top MCs. It included Biggie, 2Pac, Nas, Jay-Z, KRS-One, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, and Black Thought.will.i.am’s comments came as he was promoting his new single, East LA, released earlier in July 2025 with fellow Black Eyed Peas member, Taboo. According to HotNewHipHop on July 31, 2025, the song honors their Los Angeles upbringing and celebrates immigrant communities that contribute to the city’s culture and economy.In a statement accompanying the release, the duo expressed gratitude to residents who “make our cities great” despite facing systemic challenges. They described the project as a counter to fear-driven narratives about immigration, writing:“It breaks my heart. I wanted to make this video to change the vibe and celebrate the folks that make our cities great.”The statement released with the music video for East LA on YouTube (Image via YouTube)Will.i.am’s remarks and the ensuing Joe &amp; Jada discussion between Fat Joe and Jadakiss have fueled broader conversations about how hip-hop measures artistic greatness. The debate underscores the tension between personal taste, cultural influence, and technical skill in ranking artists. While the exchange sparked passionate responses from fans of both Jay-Z and Black Thought, neither artist has publicly addressed the comparison.