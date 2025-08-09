  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Leave our f***ing culture alone”: Jadakiss reacts to will.i.am claiming Black Thought is "a trillion times better" than Jay-Z 

“Leave our f***ing culture alone”: Jadakiss reacts to will.i.am claiming Black Thought is "a trillion times better" than Jay-Z 

By Devangee
Published Aug 09, 2025 19:44 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Jay-Z at a Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders game (Image via Getty)

On the August 8, 2025, episode of the Joe & Jada podcast, Jadakiss addressed will.i.am’s recent statement comparing Black Thought and Jay-Z. The Black Eyed Peas frontman had told Sway’s Universe on July 31, 2025, that The Roots’ lyricist is “a trillion times better” than Hov, a take that immediately stirred debate online and in hip-hop circles.

Ad

While Fat Joe acknowledged The Roots’ cultural and artistic significance, Jadakiss dismissed will.i.am’s opinion as “just how he feels.” He criticized the framing of the comparison, suggesting such comments unnecessarily pit artists against each other for attention.

"They're f***ing making everybody go against each other for no reason. Just for small talk and clicks and to get the most traffic to your thing. If that's how he feels, f**k it. That's how he feels. You can Google, ChatGPT, whatever the f**k you want. You're not going to find Hov or Black Thought nowhere saying, 'The Backstreet Boys are a trillion times better than *NSYNC. "Leave our f***ing culture alone!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

More about what will.i.am said about Black Thought and Jay-Z

Will.i.am’s original comments came during his July 31, 2025, appearance on Sway’s Universe, according to HotNewHipHop on the same day. The Grammy-winning producer, rapper, and tech entrepreneur praised Black Thought as “the dopest to ever” and claimed his lyrical skill eclipses Jay-Z’s.

He argued that while Jay-Z’s freestyling remains impressive, much of his material repeats past themes and ideas. By contrast, he said, Black Thought consistently delivers fresh perspectives and inventive wordplay. Speaking to Sway Calloway, will.i.am said:

Ad
"Everything that Black Thought comes up with is like, ‘Wait, I never heard that one. Wow, you split that word up like that?’"
Ad

Despite the bold claim, will.i.am emphasized he was not diminishing one musician's achievements to praise another, saying:

"Yes, Jay-Z is awesome. I’m not taking away from his brilliance. I just don’t think he’s better than Black Thought."

In the same interview, will.i.am expressed interest in seeing Black Thought and Jay-Z face off in a lyrical battle. He imagined it as either a live event or, if the artists were unwilling, a simulated showdown powered by artificial intelligence. His remarks also revealed his list of top MCs. It included Biggie, 2Pac, Nas, Jay-Z, KRS-One, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, and Black Thought.

Ad

will.i.am’s comments came as he was promoting his new single, East LA, released earlier in July 2025 with fellow Black Eyed Peas member, Taboo. According to HotNewHipHop on July 31, 2025, the song honors their Los Angeles upbringing and celebrates immigrant communities that contribute to the city’s culture and economy.

In a statement accompanying the release, the duo expressed gratitude to residents who “make our cities great” despite facing systemic challenges. They described the project as a counter to fear-driven narratives about immigration, writing:

Ad
“It breaks my heart. I wanted to make this video to change the vibe and celebrate the folks that make our cities great.”
The statement released with the music video for East LA on YouTube (Image via YouTube)
The statement released with the music video for East LA on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

Will.i.am’s remarks and the ensuing Joe & Jada discussion between Fat Joe and Jadakiss have fueled broader conversations about how hip-hop measures artistic greatness. The debate underscores the tension between personal taste, cultural influence, and technical skill in ranking artists. While the exchange sparked passionate responses from fans of both Jay-Z and Black Thought, neither artist has publicly addressed the comparison.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.

Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications