“We don't see eye to eye on every point”: Meek Mill says he respects Jay-Z despite his billionaire status causing differences in their opinions

Meek Mill recently opened up about his relationship with Jay-Z. On August 1, 2025, the Philadelphia rapper took to X to reflect on his mentors, praising Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and T.I. while acknowledging that generational and lifestyle differences shape his dynamic with Jay-Z.As reported by Complex on August 2, 2025, Meek described Jay-Z as “my oldhead,” adding:“We don't see eye to eye on every point because he a billionaire in another world and older than me but he my family too in my eyes.”Despite occasional disagreements, Meek credited Jay-Z with meaningful support during personal and legal challenges. He also acknowledged the blueprint Jay-Z gave him in life and business.“He gave my younger son his name [and] helped get back home quicker to my older son,&quot; he stated.The two co-founded the REFORM Alliance in 2019, a nonprofit working to improve probation and parole laws in the U.S.Meek Mill Credits Mentors for Influence, Recalls Work Ethic of Ross, Wayne, and T.I.Meek Mill also praised the work ethic of other artists who shaped his career. In a series of posts on X, the rapper said, “Ross my brother,” and recalled witnessing Rick Ross and Lil Wayne recording until 8 am and returning to the studio the next day. The experience, he wrote, made him reflect on his lifestyle and led him to choose what he called:“The rich route… no complaint just grind!!!!”Meek also credited Atlanta rapper T.I. as one of the first major figures to see potential in him, writing:.“The point I'm making, I learn from the greatest directly, ima be one of the greatest to ever do this sh*t!!!”According to Complex, Meek’s posts positioned him as a student of the genre’s most seasoned artists while also affirming his ambition to cement his legacy in hip-hop.Meek Mill Honors Gillie Da Kid With Memorial Chain for Late Son YNG CheeseMeek Mill made headlines this week for a personal gesture toward fellow Philadelphia rapper Gillie Da Kid. As reported by HotNewHipHop on August 2, 2025, Meek Mill gifted Gillie an iced-out chain bearing a portrait of Gillie’s late son, YNG Cheese, who was fatally shot in 2023 at age 25.The moment, captured in a video shared on Instagram, showed Gillie embracing Meek Mill and thanking him repeatedly, along with the caption:“Love and appreciate you my brother @meekmill. Miss u kiddo #LongLiveCheese.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to HotNewHipHop, Meek Mill had publicly mourned YNG Cheese’s death at the time.“It’s so f**king hard to survive in Philadelphia it’s a shame,” he wrote.The gift reflected the long-standing friendship between Meek Mill and Gillie Da Kid. The two have continued to support each other as fixtures of Philadelphia’s hip-hop community.Jay-Z’s Name Resurfaces in Dismissed Paternity LawsuitJay-Z was recently in the spotlight due to an unrelated legal development. On July 27, 2025, Rymir Satterthwaite, a 30-year-old aspiring musician, announced he was withdrawing a federal lawsuit that alleged the music mogul was his biological father.As reported by E! News on July 29, 2025, Satterthwaite said in an Instagram video that he dropped the suit due to &quot;a lot going on behind closed doors,&quot; but added that he has not stopped his fight.Jay-Z’s legal team responded that the claims had already been “addressed, and rejected, in multiple other courts.” They labelled the lawsuit as part of a “decades-long harassment” campaign. The attorneys also stated that Jay-Z was not properly served and only learned of the case a month after it was filed.While Satterthwaite said he was not seeking child support, the suit cited emotional distress and reputational harm.At the time of writing, Jay-Z had not yet responded to Meek's comments.