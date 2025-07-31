"Yall too old to be getting fired fr" - Meek Mill reacts to Shannon Sharpe parting ways with ESPN 

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill recently commented on Shannon Sharpe's dismissal from ESPN in the wake of his s*xual assault and battery lawsuit. In April 2025, Sharpe's former girlfriend filed a $50 million lawsuit against the podcaster and former football star for alleged s*xual assault, battery, and r*pe.On July 18, news broke that the case was dropped after both parties reached an undisclosed settlement. On July 30, various publications reported that ESPN had fired Sharpe, with the podcaster confirming it in a subsequent Nightcap podcast episode.That same day, Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, took to X to comment on the news, writing:&quot;Yall too old to be getting fired fr......&quot;For reference, Meek Mill is 38 years old, while Shannon Sharpe is 57. In the Nightcap episode where he addressed his dismissal, Shannon Sharpe said he was &quot;very, very grateful&quot; to ESPN for the opportunity to work with the company, adding:&quot;They (fans) saw me 'Lakers in five' and they saw me say all these funny analogies that my grandparents gave me. I was able to bring that to ESPN. So I'm very, very grateful for that. They did what they felt they needed to do. And I'm at peace with that.&quot;Meek Mill addressed his alleged ties to Diddy's s*x lifeMeek Mill's association with Diddy became a point of contention for the rapper and a source of ridicule on social media after he was named in Lil Rod's s*xual assault lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder, filed in February 2024.In his lawsuit, the producer had alleged that Meek Mill, mentioned as &quot;a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,&quot; was s*xually intimate with Diddy. In his July 4 interview with Complex, Meek Mill denied the allegation, saying:&quot;I'm being literally up front about it, talking about it in the open while [Diddy's] on federal trial to make it known that I am not affiliated with Puff Daddy's s*xual life or personal life and never have been.&quot;In September 2024, shortly after Diddy's arrest, Meek Mill took to X to announce that he wanted to hire an investigative team to look into how his name became tied to Diddy's case.In his recent Complex interview, the Philadelphia rapper stated he was serious about hiring investigators, adding that he wanted to &quot;get to the bottom of this, and learn how not to let it happen to me again.&quot;The rapper also reiterated that he never attended Diddy's &quot;white parties,&quot; adding that he made sure to stay away from situations that did not align with his morals.&quot;I've never been in these types of environments without my guys around. A lot of people, they said sex parties. I attended New Year's parties. I never attended [Diddy's] white parties. It's kind of suspicious to me that none of those people from the Black community never spoke up and said those parties they went to wasn't straight freak offs. I can just say, for me, I would never step in anywhere that I see anything that doesn't align with my morals,&quot; he said.On July 2, 2025, Diddy was partially acquitted following a two-day jury deliberation. He was convicted of two counts of &quot;transportation to engage in prostitution,&quot; but was acquitted of s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. His sentencing is set for October 3, 2025.