What is Lakylia Taylor charged with? Meek Mill questions a 19-year-old's bond being set at $2.5 million

On Friday, July 25, the CCTV footage of Lakylia Taylor from a parking lot in Eastpointe, Michigan, surfaced on the internet. The footage features the 19-year-old and her older brother, Dejuan Taylor, 21, where the sibling duo are caught in an altercation, with Lakylia later grabbing her gun and firing it at the other party.According to CBS News, Lakylia Taylor is charged with second-degree homicide, assault with intent to murder, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felony firearm. Taylor appeared in court to answer for her criminal charges on Thursday (July 24) and received a $2.5 million bail bond subsequently.Meanwhile, her brother, Dejuan, faces lesser charges of firearms larceny, witness tampering, and carrying a concealed weapon, for which he has received a $250,000 bail bond.Later on Friday, Meek Mill, who saw the clip on social media, addressed it in his tweet, questioning why Lakylia Taylor's bail bond was set at such an exorbitant amount. Mill further wrote:&quot;it's a full sad situation but she look like she's trying to survive a dangerous situation with her brother! Prayers to the victims and families including her. SMH&quot;The Michigan incident for which the Taylor siblings are currently behind bars took place on May 3. The news outlet also shared that Lakylia confessed to shooting and killing Juvan Maurice Newman, who was on top of her brother, and engaged in an altercation.Lakylia also shot Steven Edward Gardin Jr. and Tyjuane Pierre Morris-Turner, who were trying to walk away from the fight. Gardin and Newman were killed, while Morris-Turner and Dejuan Taylor were injured.After the shooting, the siblings reportedly ran from the scene, with Dejuan taking the gun and magazines used in the attack.Prosecutors have accused Lakylia Taylor of shooting &quot;at point-blank range&quot;According to MSN, Lakylie Taylor was accused of shooting at &quot;point-blank range&quot; by Kumar Palepu, the Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor handling the case.&quot;Miss Taylor is on video shooting the victims at point-blank range. She repeatedly fired at one of the victims while he was on the ground. There is no question she committed these crimes. This happened in broad daylight in a public shopping area, lives were taken, and other innocent bystanders were at risk.&quot;However, Lakylia Taylor's defense attorney, Randall Upshaw, argued that the 19-year-old's actions were not intentional murder but self-defense, in an attempt to save his brother.&quot;She didn’t know this individual. She had no beef with this individual. But she’s crying out there watching her brother attempt to be murdered. At this point, she runs to the car and grabs what we believe to be her brother’s pistol.&quot;Another prosecutor, Peter Lucido, called Lakylia's shooting &quot;a senseless act of violence,&quot; adding that the incident should serve as a reminder that such acts of &quot;street justice&quot; would not be tolerated. As the trial is yet to begin, the siblings await their sentencing behind bars.