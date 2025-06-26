Why is Silento in jail? Rapper's mugshot with bald head goes viral as he starts 30-year prison sentence 

On Wednesday, June 25, a mugshot of Silento - born Ricky Lamar Hawk - was released as the rapper began his 30-year prison sentence this week, as per TMZ. In the mugshot, Hawk had shaved off his hair, making him unrecognizable to fans.

According to USA Today, Silento's sentencing took place on June 11, when he pleaded guilty to the murder of his cousin, Frederick Rooks III. However, after the 27-year-old cited his mental illness as the reason behind the killing, his initial malicious murder charge was reduced to voluntary manslaughter.

Other charges Hawk has been convicted of include aggravated assault, concealing the death of his cousin, and possession of a firearm during a felony crime. Altogether, he received a combined sentence of 30 years in prison.

Per the media outlet, although Silento's sentence began this week, the rapper was behind bars since his arrest in February 2021. Hawk killed his cousin in Panthersville, Georgia, on January 21, with police officers arriving at the scene shortly afterwards to find Rooks dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hawk admitted to shooting Rooks in his initial interview with the police, the media outlet reports. According to TMZ, the rapper is currently battling a mental health crisis and was apologetic about his crime following the sentencing. The state records of Georgia mentioned that Silento's potential release date will be set in January 2051.

Silento said he was praying for "the ability to find forgiveness" in a statement following sentence

Days after his sentencing was announced, Silento issued a public statement in which he apologized for the "pain and disappointment" he had caused to his family, friends, and supporters.

Further revealing his intention to continue making music from behind bars, Hawk said,

"I will continue to make music and work on becoming the best possible version of myself. I can't reverse time, but I can serve the time I've been given lawfully, and strive to positively contribute to whatever my new environment may be."

Then, reflecting on his journey in the music industry, the incarcerated rapper added,

"I entered this industry as a teenager, often without proper guidance or direction. While that is not an excuse, it is part of my truth. I pray for growth, evolution, and the ability to find forgiveness - for myself and for this entire situation. God bless y'all."

According to MSN, Keith Adams, Hawk's attorney, said before his sentencing that he didn't commit a crime of passion but was mentally ill, adding,

"No one is beyond redemption."

Adam also expects Hawk to be eligible for parole within the next 10 years.

Hawk first found fame as a teenager when his debut single, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), became a breakout success, peaking at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. A year later, Silento won a World Collaboration Award at the 2016 Seoul Music Awards. However, the rapper soon found himself embroiled in legal troubles over domestic violence, reckless driving, and assault with a deadly weapon.

