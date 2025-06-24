R. Kelly's attorney shuts down claims that Joycelyn Savage's recent video responding to her parents was AI-generated 

R. Kelly's attorney recently responded to the claims made by the singer's fiancée's parents, who believe that the recent video their daughter posted was AI-generated. In a statement to TMZ, attorney Beau Brindley denied the allegations, claiming he spoke to Kelly's fiancée, Jocelyn Savage, before the video was recorded, and she reiterated the same things she mentioned in the video to him.

For context, the video in question, posted on June 22, 2025, entailed Savage denying the rumors that she was being manipulated and controlled by R. Kelly (real name Robert Sylvester Kelly), who is currently incarcerated after being convicted of child s*x abuse in 2022.

Savage, aged 29, also shut down her parents' concerns that she was the singer's "s*x slave," continuing that she remained in a relationship with him out of her own free will.

"I am not a victim. I've been with Robert for ten years, he has been incarcerated for six years, and I have seen him every weekend for the past six years. Please do not believe the lies that my mother and father are coming out here saying about me and Robert," Savage said.

She continued:

"I am not held against my will, I am not a 's*x slave,' I am not 'brainwashed,' or any of those crazy lies that were told on me. I’ve been with Robert for ten years, and we’ve been engaged for three. We speak every weekend. I love him, and I am looking forward to building our life together."

Following this, Savage's parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, responded with an Instagram video on June 23, claiming the recent video of their daughter seemed AI-generated.

"The video that we saw did bring some concerns because it appears that the video is AI-generated. Anybody knows about A.I., how realistic videos can be from just a simple picture. Her voice, speech didn't match some of the video recordings, the gestures whipping rock. Image on her shirt, actually the mouth moved when she talked,” Jonjelyn Savage said.

Jocelyn Savage pleaded for leniency ahead of R. Kelly's sentencing

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jocelyn Savage pleaded with Judge Ann Donnelly for leniency before R. Kelly's sentencing in 2022. In a letter addressed to the judge, Savage wrote that she and Kelly were allegedly engaged, adding that she was "not the victim" the public was making her out to be.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé[e]. I'm writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be,” she wrote.

She continued that R. Kelly was "not the monster" that the government was portraying him to be, dubbing him the "best thing that's ever happened to [her]." She further described him as "very sweet, gentle, and kind," reiterating that she was not a victim.

Jocelyn Savage previously defended R. Kelly multiple times amid his various legal battles. Savage and Azriel Clary, another one of the singer's girlfriends, both stood up for him during a CBS interview with Gayle King in 2019.

The women claimed their family and friends were allegedly trying to portray their relationship with R. Kelly in a negative light to extort him for money.

Despite Savage's plea for leniency, the judge sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years in June 2022. He was found guilty of:

"All nine counts of a superseding indictment charging him with racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity."

In other news, the Supreme Court denied hearing an appeal to overturn R. Kelly's conviction on June 23, 2025. According to CNN, the rebuffed appeal claimed the prosecutors “stretched” the law to charge him for s*x trafficking and racketeering.

