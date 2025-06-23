Joycelyn Savage denies claims of being held against her will by R. Kelly, instead reveals plans of having a baby with R&B artist in the future

R. Kelly's fiancée Joycelyn Savage broke her silence regarding her relationship with the R&B singer through a video that she posted on June 22. According to AllHipHop, her statement surfaced days after her family told TMZ that they believed Kelly had brainwashed and isolated her. Savage refuted all the claims made by the family against Kelly.

Joycelyn Savage also shared that they planned to tie the knot and start a family together. She claimed she had proposed to Kelly about 3 years ago, and he had said "yes." In the video, Savage continued:

"I am not a victim. I've been with Robert for 10 years. He has been incarcerated for six years, and I have seen him every weekend for the past six years."

Trending

Expand Tweet

She added:

"We are planning on getting married and having a family, and I am very excited about that."

Further in the video, she urged fans not to believe any of the claims made by her parents regarding her relationship with R. Kelly. Savage then stated that she was not "held against her will" and that she was not a "s*x slave."

Savage also addressed the claims made by her family, who alleged that they were concerned about her safety since she had not contacted them for years. According to Savage, she had the opportunity to do it but chose not to reach out to her family. Kelly's fiancée concluded the video by asking people to pray for his early release.

"He deserves to be free. Enough is enough. I’m tired, and he’s tired as well," she said.

Expand Tweet

Joycelyn Savage had previously defended R. Kelly in 2019 in an interview with Gayle King

This was not the first time that Joycelyn Savage had come out in support of her fiancé, R. Kelly. Back in March 2019, Joycelyn and Azriel Clary candidly spoke in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. At the time, Joycelyn was 23, and Kelly's other girlfriend, Clary, was 21.

According to the Los Angeles Times, R. Kelly was present in the room when the two women were getting interviewed. During the conversation with King, both Clary and Savage accused their respective parents and spoke in support of the singer. Savage then said:

"Our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam because they didn't agree on what happened with music or whatever it could be. They're just very upset,"

Similarly, Azriel Clary dismissed the claims that Kelly had brainwashed her. She even criticized her parents and called her father a "manipulative liar." The outlet further reported that King later confirmed that, according to the women's parents, they had never received any money from the singer.

Expand Tweet

At the time, Savage stated that Kelly had their full support and all they cared about was each other.

According to CNN, in August 2021, R. Kelly was found guilty of s*x trafficking and violating the Mann Act. A year later, in June 2022, he received a sentence of 30 years behind bars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More