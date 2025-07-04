“I do not feel safe”— Diddy’s former chef, Jourdan ChaTaun Atkinson says she feared for her life, calls for bail denial amidst partial trial verdict

Jourdan ChaTaun Atkinson, a former personal chef of Sean "Diddy" Combs, claimed she was "terrified" and did not "feel safe" in the wake of the rapper's partial acquittal at the end of his sex trafficking trial.

On July 2, 2025, Sean Combs was found not guilty on three of his five charges, including the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. However, he was convicted of "transportation to engage in prostitution" concerning his former partners, Cassie Ventura Fine and Jane.

Following the verdict, Jourdan ChaTaun Atkinson took to her social media to address the situation, adding that she had submitted a letter to the judge requesting the rapper's bail be denied.

"I want to be clear, as a victim, as a former employee of Sean Combs, I do not feel safe. I am extremely traumatized. I do not know where to go from here. I did submit my own letter to the judge. I stand by everything that I said," Atkinson said in the video.

For context, Diddy's legal team had requested that the rapper be released on bail till his sentencing, which was strongly opposed by many, including the prosecution, Cassie Ventura Fine, and Jourdan ChaTaun Atkinson. In her letter to the judge, Atkinson claimed that she "feared for [her] safety" if the rapper were to be released on bail. According to People Magazine, the letter read:

"I'd like to express how terrifying this whole ordeal has been for me personally. This past year and a half has been traumatizing. This verdict is devastating. I fear for my safety upon his release."

The former personal chef was not the only person who wrote a letter to the judge objecting to the rapper's requested release. Ventura's lawyer also submitted a similar letter, stating that his client believed Diddy potentially posed "a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself."

Ultimately, Diddy was denied bail and will remain incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center till his sentence hearing.

Jourdan ChaTaun Atkinson claimed to be a "minor victim" of Diddy's alleged physical assaults

In her recent social media videos following Diddy's verdict, Jourdan ChaTaun Atkinson claimed she was both a victim and witness of the rapper's alleged physical assaults.

The former personal chef claimed she was a "minor victim" of his alleged assault during the time she worked for him, further alleging that she also witnessed the rapper assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura Fine, on multiple occasions. She dubbed the partial verdict a "grave miscarriage of justice," adding:

"As one of the actual minor victims to Sean Combs' physical assault while I was employed by him. As someone who was a witness to his abuse towards Casandra Ventura Fine during my time working for Sean Combs, I would just like to say this is a grave miscarriage of justice."

Additionally, she claimed that federal agents had visited her home in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 20, 2024, asking her to testify in the trial. She alleged that she refused to speak to them, adding that she was served a grand jury subpoena.

"I would like to also address that last year, on March 20th, I was contacted by the federal government. They showed up at my door with badges. I refused to speak to them because I was terrified so I was served with a grand jury subpoena that day before they left my home in Atlanta, Georgia."

Jourdan ChaTaun Atkinson further claimed that she told three different people about the Feds' visit. She also alleged that she was contacted by Sean Combs' lawyer on April 11, 2024, and was informed that the rapper was aware of the Feds' visit and was looking to cover her legal fees, which she claimed was "witness tampering."

Atkinson continued that she was supposed to testify in the trial on May 20, 2025. However, she alleged she was pulled because she "flipped out" on the government.

Jourdan ChaTaun Atkinson's name was mentioned in Diddy's trial

While Jourdan ChaTaun Atkinson did not testify in Diddy's trial, her name was mentioned by the rapper's former personal assistant, David James. During his testimony on May 20, James claimed he once got into an argument with Atkinson at Diddy's Miami home after the chef allegedly told him how to do his job.

James testified that the argument escalated, resulting in him grabbing the former chef's wrists and telling her to "stay in her f**king lane." The former assistant further testified that Diddy privately called him to his room after the argument and seemingly cautioned him for his behavior, allegedly telling him:

"You can't be putting your hand on women."

Diddy also reportedly instructed James to give Atkinson a gift to make up for the argument, with James testifying that he gave the former chef a blunt as a peace offering.

In other news, Diddy's sentencing date has been tentatively set for October 3, 2025; however, the date might be expedited at the defense's request. The rapper faces a maximum 20-year sentence for the two "transportation to engage in prostitution" charges.

