From “free Puff” chants to 50 Cent’s troll: Reactions flood in after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' split trial verdict 

On July 2, 2025, rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs gained a partial victory after the jury acquitted him of two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering conspiracy after a two-day deliberation. However, the Bad Boy Records founder was convicted of two counts of "transportation to engage in prostitution" and will be sentenced in the coming months.

This brought the end to Diddy's two-month sex trafficking trial, which first began on May 5. Throughout the trial, the prosecution alleged that the rapper used his money, power, and fame to coerce and intimidate women into prolonged sex acts with male escorts for his pleasure.

They cited ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and "Jane" as the alleged victims. However, the defense argued that the women were consenting partners.

Diddy's split verdict has received varied reactions from supporters, social media commentators, and celebrities. According to Complex, the rapper's fans and supporters gathered outside the Manhattan courthouse, chanting "Free Puff" just as his mother, Janice Combs, briefly stepped outside.

In other videos, supporters can be seen dancing and squirting each other with baby oil following the partial acquittal.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent, Diddy's long-standing rival, took to social media to address the verdict, likening him to the mob boss John Gotti, who was also acquitted of racketeering.

“Beat the RICO, that boy a bad man... he the gay John Gotti,” 50 Cent wrote.

50 Cent has been vocal against Combs since his arrest in September 2024. He is reportedly working on a documentary that will focus on the rapper's arrest, charges, and allegations against him. He also promised to dissuade President Donald Trump from pardoning Diddy in another social media post last month.

Kesha, Megyn Kelly, and Aubrey O'Day react to Diddy's verdict

Diddy's high-profile sex trafficking trial reached a divisive conclusion after the rapper was found not guilty on three of his five federal charges. His partial victory was heavily criticized by Megyn Kelly, a journalist, attorney, and political commentator, on her eponymous show.

During The Megyn Kelly Show on July 2, Kelly reportedly lashed out at the rapper, dubbing him a "disgusting pervert" and "female abuser." She added that she was "disgusted" with the verdict, saying:

“Oh, it’s all just so chummy inside the courtroom for this disgusting pervert, female abuser who I can’t believe is about to roam our streets again."

"I’m sorry, I’m disgusted by this verdict. This is f**king ridiculous! I just find it absolutely outrageous the amount of crime that this guy just got away with. I believe he committed arson. He definitely battered Cassie [Ventura]. He battered Jane, too!” she continued.

Meanwhile, singer Kesha came in support of Cassie Ventura, adding that she believed the 38-year-old R&B singer in a social media post.

Kesha was previously embroiled in her own legal battle with producer Dr. Luke after she accused him of raping her at a party in 2005. Additionally, Kesha's popular 2010 song TikTok included a nod to Diddy with the line, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy." She later amended the line to, "Wake up in the morning feeling like f**k P. Diddy" during her 2024 Coachella performance.

Meanwhile, Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day claimed she felt "physically ill" following Combs' verdict. According to E! News, the singer took to her Instagram Story to share her reaction, saying:

“Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty. This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I’m gonna vomit."

O'Day had previously worked with Combs on the reality series Making the Band, alongside fellow Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard. Richard was one of the many witnesses who testified against Diddy in the trial.

Meanwhile, Diddy's mother reportedly gave a thumbs-up as she exited the courthouse after the verdict. Christian Combs, one of his sons, danced and did push-ups outside the courthouse following the verdict.

Cassie Ventura's lawyer stated the singer "paved the way" following split verdict

Doug Wigdor, Cassie Ventura's attorney, stated that his client "paved the way" for Diddy's guilty verdict in a statement following the rapper's partial acquittal.

“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023," he said.

"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice,” he added.

Additionally, he also submitted a letter to the judge advocating against the rapper's bail after the verdict was announced. The letter stated that Ventura believed Combs was an alleged "danger to the victims who testified, including herself." Ultimately, Diddy was denied bail and will remain at the Metropolitan Detention Centre till his sentencing.

Combs' legal troubles began after Cassie Ventura sued him for abuse and assault in November 2023. She became one of the key witnesses during his trial, testifying for four days despite being heavily pregnant.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo described Combs and Ventura's relationship as a "great modern love story" despite acknowledging the domestic violence in the relationship.

Many sharply criticized the attorney's choice of words in light of the CCTV video of Combs physically assaulting Ventura in 2016. In a statement to The New York Post following the verdict, women’s rights attorney Dr. Ann Olivarius condemned Agnifilo's statement, saying:

"That Combs’ lawyers could frame this as a ‘great modern love story’ and be rewarded for it speaks volumes. We’re now told that a love story can include brutal beatings, sexual humiliation, blackmail, stalking, and that the woman should feel lucky to be part of it.”

Diddy has yet to be sentenced for the two prostitution convictions at the time of writing this article. He faces a maximum of ten years for each count, and the sentencing is tentatively scheduled for October 3, 2025.

