How old is Christian Combs? Diddy’s son celebrates his father’s not guilty verdict with wild dance and push-ups

Sean "Diddy" Combs' son Christian Combs, professionally known as King Combs, celebrated his father's not guilty verdict on three charges outside the Manhattan courthouse with a wild dance and push-ups.

On July 2, Diddy was partially acquitted of his more serious charges (racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking) while he was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution charges concerning ex-girlfriends Jane and Cassie Ventura.

Following the verdict, several publications, including TMZ and ABC News, caught Christian Combs' reaction to the partial acquittal. For the unversed, Christian Combs, aged 27, is the rapper's first biological child with the late model Kim Porter. Diddy and Porter also share twin daughters, Jessie and D'lila (aged 18), and the rapper reportedly adopted Quincy Brown, Porter's son with Al B. Sure!

According to videos circulated on social media, Christian can be seen dancing and rapping to songs from his recent joint EP with Kanye West titled Never Stop. Combs' son was then seen shirtless doing some push-ups near a car. Christian's girlfriend, Raven Tracy, and fellow artist Derrick Milano can also be seen in the video.

In a statement to The Daily Mail following his dad's verdict, Christian reportedly said that the first thing he was going to do was "hug [his] pops." In another statement to ABC News, Christian said:

“I’m so happy. We love everyone that’s watching. I’m so happy. My pops is coming home. God bless. God bless the whole world.”

Combs' children have been in and out of the courthouse since the trial first began on May 5, often accompanied by his mother, Janice Combs. In addition to his children with Kim Porter, Combs shares a son, Justin Combs (aged 31), with Misa Hylton, and a daughter, Chance Combs (aged 18), with Sarah Chapman. The rapper's youngest child is his two-year-old daughter with Dana Tran.

"I'm coming home, baby!" — Diddy said to his family after the partial acquittal

On July 2, 2025, the jury reached a verdict on the five charges against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs following his weeks-long trial. The deliberation lasted over two days, with the jury deadlocked on the racketeering charge on July 1.

The following day, the jury declared him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, while finding him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

According to ABC News, Combs reportedly pumped his fist after hearing the "not guilty" verdict pertaining to his RICO charge. Additionally, he reportedly dropped to his knees and seemingly prayed after the verdict was called out.

He also mouthed "thank you" to each juror after the verdict was announced. Combs then turned to his family, who were present at the courtroom during the verdict, and said:

"I'm coming home, baby! I'm coming home...I love you, I'ma be home soon."

According to CNN, Combs' legal team held a press conference outside the courthouse following the partial victory. Teny Geragos, one of the defense attorneys, thanked the jurors for “putting such great care into this case.” She also emphasized that her client "has not sexually assaulted anybody," adding:

“I also have been saying this since the beginning of this case: Sean Combs has not sexually assaulted anybody. I’ve been saying this for months. We’ve said it with each lawsuit that came out and today that was proven true. He has not sexually assaulted anybody, certainly hasn’t sex trafficked anybody and the jury found that today.”

Diddy faces a maximum of 10 years for each prostitution charge; however, his sentencing has yet to be decided. The prosecution is reportedly pushing for a 51 to 63-month imprisonment. Meanwhile, the defense argues that his sentence should be reduced to 21 to 27 months.

Despite his partial acquittal, Diddy was denied bail and will remain at the Metropolitan Detention Centre till his sentencing, which was tentatively scheduled for October 3, 2025. However, the Judge agreed to move the date after defense attorneys requested expedited sentencing.

