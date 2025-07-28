Jay-Z's alleged son Rymir Satterthwaite says there's "a lot going on behind close doors" after withdrawing his lawsuit against the rapper 

On Sunday, July 27, Rymir Satterthwaite - the 32-year-old who has claimed to be Jay-Z's son for over a decade - took to his Instagram handle. Telling his supporters that his fight with Hov was still ongoing, Satterthwaite said:&quot;I'm gonna let y'all know that I've not stopped my fight... I did withdraw my case. That's for a reason, y'all. It's not 'cause I'm stopping with it or not wanna re-file it or anything like that. There's a lot going on behind closed doors. That's only one case we withdrew for right now, but it's alot going on.&quot;Then, highlighting the real reason behind the withdrawal of his lawsuit, Rymir continued:&quot;You know how this industry works. These judges, these lawyers, these high celebrity people, they try to use all different types of tactics and - call them what you want - bully tactics and different types to, you know, slow it down.&quot;Rymir claimed that it was because of these reasons that he had decided to step back and re-think their legal strategies temporarily. Satterthwaite added that the DNA test he requested from Jay-Z was still pending. Neither was he offered a settlement by the Roc Nation founder's legal team.Rymir said he would tell his viewers before accepting any settlement from Jay-Z’s side. He also asked his supporters to stay alert, saying the issue was bigger than him and that he was trying to make a difference.For those who don’t know, news of Rymir Satterthwaite’s paternity lawsuit against Jay-Z came out on July 23.Per MSN, Satterthwaite has been engaged in a legal battle against the rapper - originally named Shawn Carter - since 2010, when his mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, requested a paternity test from Carter, naming him as one of Rymir's possible fathers.The other man mentioned by Wanda - Robert Graves - was ruled out after he submitted his DNA test. Per Carter's alleged son, his mother and the rapper were in a relationship in 1992, when they were 16 and 22, respectively.Over the years, Satterthwaite has filed multiple lawsuits against Carter, most of which have been dismissed over some or the other legal technicality.Jay-Z accused Rymir Satterthwaite of &quot;continued harassment&quot; in new court filingOver a month before Rymir Satterthwaite withdrew his paternity lawsuit against Jay-Z, the rapper's legal team made a new court filing (submitted on June 16) against the mother-son duo. In the filing, Carter called the lawsuit the latest installment of a &quot;decades long harassment,&quot; E! News reported.The filing documents obtained by the media outlet read:&quot;The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed—and rejected—in multiple other courts and Plaintiff’s continued harassment of Defendant and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order.&quot;Carter's filing also asked the judge for more time to respond to Satterthwaite's lawsuit, claiming it was &quot;not properly served,&quot; with Jay-Z allegedly being unaware of it until June 3.