“Gilladelphia didn't do no numbers?”- Cam Newton takes a jab at Gillie Da Kid and his album chartings 

Cam Newton recently took a jab at Gillie Da Kid’s rap career during their ongoing feud. The tension began when Gillie compared Newton to Jalen Hurts. Newton, a former NFL quarterback mainly with the Carolina Panthers, made it to the Super Bowl but didn’t win. In contrast, Jalen Hurts has won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

On Wednesday, July 30, Newton took a dig at Da Kid's hip-hop career on his show, 4th&1 with Cam Newton. He said:

"There will not be no playing with my name. I know why you in your feelings. Was it the album comment?"

Gilla Da Kid, whose real name is Nasir Fard, released an instrumental album named Welcome to Gilladelphia in 2015. Referencing that, Newton added:

Ad

Trending

"Where I'm from Gillie. We stab, and we twist. When you go low, I go to hell. Gillie did not chart any solo singles on the Billboard Hot 100, ah. Gilladelphia didn't do no numbers?"

"Big hat, dancing around, getting 'em going. Very questionable career. We can't relate on a lot of things, Gillie," he continued.

Ad

Ad

Newton also said that Gillie is only known as someone who wears a big hat, and not because of his hip-hop career. He added that the only thing the podcaster and former rapper is good at is being the "mascot" for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Newton also urged the former rapper to use the N-word less and "use nouns, verbs, and adjectives."

Also Read: "Can you name me one Gillie Da Kid album?" - Cam Newton torches rap star and podcaster for calling out ex-Panthers QB on Jalen Hurts drama

Ad

Gillie Da Kid's dig at Cam Newton referencing Jalen Hurts

Roots Picnic 2025 - Day 2 (image Source: Getty)

The two podcasters have been involved in a beef in recent weeks, and it all stemmed from Gillie Da Kid's comments about Jalen Hurts. He compared Hurts to Cam Newton and pointed out that the latter hasn't won a Super Bowl.

Ad

This prompted a response from Newton, before Da Kid responded in a video on July 23, saying (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):

"A good day, Cam Newton. I seen you came at me because I said Jalen Hurts did what you couldn't do. That was win a Super Bowl. So you want to get all in your feelings? Man, shut your tight jeans wearin' a*s up, man. You had on a jersey with a bow tie, you corny ass n***a! You will never be able to f*ck with Jalen Hurts, nigga, you super goofy, corny ass n***a!"

Ad

"What you do? You want MVP? Won a Super Bowl? Win the Super Bowl MVP? And you hating on him? 'Cause he did what you couldn't do, win a Super Bowl! Anything the two of 'em! So when you hate on him, just know you wasn't better than him," he added.

Cam Newton has now responded to Da Kid's comments, and it will be interesting to see if the former rapper fights back.

Ad

Gillie Da Kid, notably, has had some high-profile feuds in the past against the likes of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Joe Budden as well.

Also Read: "You super goofy corny a*s ni**a" - Gillie Da Kid fires back at Cam Newton after ex-NFL MVP takes shots at rapper over Jalen Hurts debate

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More