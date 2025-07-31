“Gilladelphia didn't do no numbers?”- Cam Newton takes a jab at Gillie Da Kid and his album chartings 

Cam Newton recently took a jab at Gillie Da Kid’s rap career during their ongoing feud. The tension began when Gillie compared Newton to Jalen Hurts. Newton, a former NFL quarterback mainly with the Carolina Panthers, made it to the Super Bowl but didn’t win. In contrast, Jalen Hurts has won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Wednesday, July 30, Newton took a dig at Da Kid's hip-hop career on his show, 4th&1 with Cam Newton. He said:
"There will not be no playing with my name. I know why you in your feelings. Was it the album comment?"
Gilla Da Kid, whose real name is Nasir Fard, released an instrumental album named Welcome to Gilladelphia in 2015. Referencing that, Newton added:
"Where I'm from Gillie. We stab, and we twist. When you go low, I go to hell. Gillie did not chart any solo singles on the Billboard Hot 100, ah. Gilladelphia didn't do no numbers?"
"Big hat, dancing around, getting 'em going. Very questionable career. We can't relate on a lot of things, Gillie," he continued.
Newton also said that Gillie is only known as someone who wears a big hat, and not because of his hip-hop career. He added that the only thing the podcaster and former rapper is good at is being the "mascot" for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Newton also urged the former rapper to use the N-word less and "use nouns, verbs, and adjectives."
Gillie Da Kid's dig at Cam Newton referencing Jalen Hurts
The two podcasters have been involved in a beef in recent weeks, and it all stemmed from Gillie Da Kid's comments about Jalen Hurts. He compared Hurts to Cam Newton and pointed out that the latter hasn't won a Super Bowl.
This prompted a response from Newton, before Da Kid responded in a video on July 23, saying (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):
"A good day, Cam Newton. I seen you came at me because I said Jalen Hurts did what you couldn't do. That was win a Super Bowl. So you want to get all in your feelings? Man, shut your tight jeans wearin' a*s up, man. You had on a jersey with a bow tie, you corny ass n***a! You will never be able to f*ck with Jalen Hurts, nigga, you super goofy, corny ass n***a!"
"What you do? You want MVP? Won a Super Bowl? Win the Super Bowl MVP? And you hating on him? 'Cause he did what you couldn't do, win a Super Bowl! Anything the two of 'em! So when you hate on him, just know you wasn't better than him," he added.
Cam Newton has now responded to Da Kid's comments, and it will be interesting to see if the former rapper fights back.
Gillie Da Kid, notably, has had some high-profile feuds in the past against the likes of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Joe Budden as well.
