  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "You super goofy corny a*s ni**a" - Gillie Da Kid fires back at Cam Newton after ex-NFL MVP takes shots at rapper over Jalen Hurts debate

"You super goofy corny a*s ni**a" - Gillie Da Kid fires back at Cam Newton after ex-NFL MVP takes shots at rapper over Jalen Hurts debate

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 25, 2025 04:36 GMT
Newton and Hurts (Credits: SK inbuilt Imagn library)
Newton and Hurts (Credits: SK inbuilt Imagn library)

Cam Newton has been facing criticism for not believing in Jalen Hurts as a top 10 quarterback in the NFL. One of the people who threw shade at the ex-NFL star for his take was rapper and podcaster Gillie Da Kid.

Ad

Newton then fired back at him during Wednesday's episode of his '4th & 1' show.

"Another person that will unlock petty Cam is Gillie da Kid," Newton said. "I got a question to ask, can you name one Gillie Da Kid album? Can you quote any of his music?.. So, your unpopular pick or your popular pick or the content that you create Gillie, is the same thing that I do as content creators. Step aside sir."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gillie Da Kid was not happy with Cam Newton's response. On Thursday, he decided to take to social media to clap back at the former NFL MVP.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's a good day, Cam Newton. I seen you came at me because I said Jalen Hurts did what you couldn't do, that was win a Super Bowl," Kid said. "So you wanna get all in your feelings. Man, shut your tight a** up ni**a. Ni**ga you had a jersey with a bow tie, you corny a** ni**a..."
Ad
"You'll never be able to f**k with Jalen hurts, ni**a. You super goofy, corny a** ni**a. What you do? You won MVP... And you hatin' on him, cause he did what you couldn't do. Win a Super Bowl, and he's been to two of them. So when you hatin' on him ni**a, just know you wasn't better than him."
Ad
Ad

Gillie Da Kid also confronted Cam Newton for trolling his music career.

"You talk about me, can you name one of my albums? You ain't gotta be able to name onf my albums, ni**a. F**k wrong with you. You in my space, you ain't bigger than me in this space, ni**a. You a low a** bouy in this space, ni**a... Lets be for real. You out for clout chasing man."
Ad

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni comes forward to defend Jalen Hurts amid criticism

Despite winning a Super Bowl last season, not everyone is confident in Hurts as a top-three quarterback in the league. According to a poll by ESPN on July 14, he is ranked as the ninth-best signal caller, while the AP writer's list ranked him No.5.

Despite this, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has complete faith in his quarterback. During an interview with NBC Sports Philly last week, he heaped praise on Jalen Hurts while dismissing all the criticisms surrounding him.

Ad
"Yeah, that's bulls**t," Sirianni said. Anytime I hear that, it's cool, it's like a nice debate thing that people like to have and I get it, there's a lot of hours that TV shows and radio stations have to fill to be able to fill that debate.
"I understand, but we're talking about the ultimate team game there is and he does whatever he needs to do to win each and every game."
Ad

The Eagles begin their title defense with a Week 1 showdown against the Cowboys in September.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications