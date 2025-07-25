"You super goofy corny a*s ni**a" - Gillie Da Kid fires back at Cam Newton after ex-NFL MVP takes shots at rapper over Jalen Hurts debate

Cam Newton has been facing criticism for not believing in Jalen Hurts as a top 10 quarterback in the NFL. One of the people who threw shade at the ex-NFL star for his take was rapper and podcaster Gillie Da Kid.Newton then fired back at him during Wednesday's episode of his '4th &amp; 1' show.&quot;Another person that will unlock petty Cam is Gillie da Kid,&quot; Newton said. &quot;I got a question to ask, can you name one Gillie Da Kid album? Can you quote any of his music?.. So, your unpopular pick or your popular pick or the content that you create Gillie, is the same thing that I do as content creators. Step aside sir.&quot;Gillie Da Kid was not happy with Cam Newton's response. On Thursday, he decided to take to social media to clap back at the former NFL MVP.&quot;It's a good day, Cam Newton. I seen you came at me because I said Jalen Hurts did what you couldn't do, that was win a Super Bowl,&quot; Kid said. &quot;So you wanna get all in your feelings. Man, shut your tight a** up ni**a. Ni**ga you had a jersey with a bow tie, you corny a** ni**a...&quot;&quot;You'll never be able to f**k with Jalen hurts, ni**a. You super goofy, corny a** ni**a. What you do? You won MVP... And you hatin' on him, cause he did what you couldn't do. Win a Super Bowl, and he's been to two of them. So when you hatin' on him ni**a, just know you wasn't better than him.&quot;Gillie Da Kid also confronted Cam Newton for trolling his music career.&quot;You talk about me, can you name one of my albums? You ain't gotta be able to name onf my albums, ni**a. F**k wrong with you. You in my space, you ain't bigger than me in this space, ni**a. You a low a** bouy in this space, ni**a... Lets be for real. You out for clout chasing man.&quot;Eagles HC Nick Sirianni comes forward to defend Jalen Hurts amid criticismDespite winning a Super Bowl last season, not everyone is confident in Hurts as a top-three quarterback in the league. According to a poll by ESPN on July 14, he is ranked as the ninth-best signal caller, while the AP writer's list ranked him No.5.Despite this, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has complete faith in his quarterback. During an interview with NBC Sports Philly last week, he heaped praise on Jalen Hurts while dismissing all the criticisms surrounding him.&quot;Yeah, that's bulls**t,&quot; Sirianni said. Anytime I hear that, it's cool, it's like a nice debate thing that people like to have and I get it, there's a lot of hours that TV shows and radio stations have to fill to be able to fill that debate.&quot;I understand, but we're talking about the ultimate team game there is and he does whatever he needs to do to win each and every game.&quot;The Eagles begin their title defense with a Week 1 showdown against the Cowboys in September.