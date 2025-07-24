"Jalen Hurts only threw for 2,900 yards" - Cam Newton pulls up "facts" to prove why Eagles star is not Top 10 QB

Jalen Hurts is among the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL today, being as prolific on the ground as he is in the air. He has been named an All-Pro once and a Pro Bowler twice, having led the Philadelphia Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances, winning on his second attempt and being named the MVP.

Despite all his skills and accolades, Cam Newton is still not sold on Hurts' potential to be a top-10 quarterback, unlike Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky. On his Hot Take segment on Wednesday, the 2015 MVP said (from 7:05 in the video below):

"The reality of this list comes down to a lot of different things, and where I was going with judging quarterbacks goes off of performance. And did you know that Jalen Hurts only threw for 2,900 yards in the whole (2024) season?"

He continued:

"And if we wanna argue the point of why Cam did not put Jalen Hurts in his top 10, it's just because I've had this conversation with Jalen Hurts face-to-face... It's unfortunate that in his current situation, he will not be able to really showcase what he's able to fully do on a consistent basis... That's facts."

In that same episode, Newton also condemned Clark for attacking his person rather than his message when discussing Hurts' performance:

"Second-team All-SEC? We cannot relate. Undrafted in 2002? We cannot relate. Then, you have one Pro Bowl in 2011? We cannot relate."

Jalen Hurts not bothered by rankings as Eagles' Super Bowl defense looms

Top ten or not, certain things about Hurts will forever remain true: he is a Super Bowl champion and MVP, and he has the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl. During the first day of the Eagles' training camp on Wednesday, when asked about the takes on where he stood in the QB hierarchy, Hurts simply said:

“I’m just focused on being the best that I can be.”

That mindset has also factored into his decision to forego wearing the Super Bowl LIX ring that he received last week. He told reporters:

"I've moved on to the new year. It's as simple as that."

Eagles Nation @PHLEaglesNation LINK Jalen Hurts asked why he didn’t wear his Super Bowl ring: “I’ve moved on to the new year. It’s as simple as that.”

The Eagles' first preseason game will be against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 7. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm ET.

