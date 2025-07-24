Cam Newton has received a lot of backlash for his comments about Jalen Hurts. He believes that the Philadelphia Eagles star is not a top 10 quarterback in the league despite him winning Super Bowl LIX and being the MVP.

Ad

On Wednesday's episode of his '4th & 1' show, Newton called out rap star and podcaster Gillie Da Kidd for criticising his take on Hurts. He threw shade on his music career by asking his co-host to name one of his albums that is well-known.

"Another person that will unlock Petty Cam is Gilly the Kid," Newton said. "Gillie, you posted me on your social story. And Peggy, I got a question to ask. Can you name me one Gillie Da Kid album? Can you quote any of his music?"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But we know Gillie the Kid not as a rap artist or a hip-hop artist. We know him as a podcaster. We're in the same spaces. So, your unpopular pick or your popular pick or the content that you create Gillie, is the same thing that I do as content creators. So step aside sir." (TS- 5:03)

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Cam Newton justified his take on Hurts by talking about the talent the Eagles have on the offense. He also judged his performance on the field during the 2024 season.

"The reality of this list comes down to a lot of different things, and where I was going with judging quarterbacks goes off a performance. And did you know that Jalen Hurts only threw for 2,900 yards in the whole (2024) season?"

Ad

"And if we wanna argue the point of why Cam did not put Jalen Hurts in his top 10, it's just because I had this conversation with Hurts face-to-face... It's unfortunate that in his current situation, he will not be able to really showcase what's he's able to do fully on a consistent basis... That's facts." (TS- 7:05 onwards)

Ad

Ryan Clark makes bold claim about Jalen Hurts heading into 2025 season

On Monday's episode of ESPN's 'Get Up', Ryan Clark shared his thoughts on the Eagles quarterback.

According to him, Hurts is better than 2024 NFL MVP, Josh Allen.

"Do you know why the Philadelphia Eagles walked off the field victorious? Because Jalen Hurts, when it was time to make a winning play, used his legs and got in end zone... That's football! That's execution! That's greatness!... If we're talking about greatness, then Jalen Hurts is greater than Josh Allen." (TS- 0:19)

Ad

In five seasons, Hurts has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl twice. Only time will tell if he can end up enjoying the same level of success and win consecutive Lombardi trophies like Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More