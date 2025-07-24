Cam Newton has received a lot of backlash for his comments about Jalen Hurts. He believes that the Philadelphia Eagles star is not a top 10 quarterback in the league despite him winning Super Bowl LIX and being the MVP.
On Wednesday's episode of his '4th & 1' show, Newton called out rap star and podcaster Gillie Da Kidd for criticising his take on Hurts. He threw shade on his music career by asking his co-host to name one of his albums that is well-known.
"Another person that will unlock Petty Cam is Gilly the Kid," Newton said. "Gillie, you posted me on your social story. And Peggy, I got a question to ask. Can you name me one Gillie Da Kid album? Can you quote any of his music?"
"But we know Gillie the Kid not as a rap artist or a hip-hop artist. We know him as a podcaster. We're in the same spaces. So, your unpopular pick or your popular pick or the content that you create Gillie, is the same thing that I do as content creators. So step aside sir." (TS- 5:03)
Cam Newton justified his take on Hurts by talking about the talent the Eagles have on the offense. He also judged his performance on the field during the 2024 season.
"The reality of this list comes down to a lot of different things, and where I was going with judging quarterbacks goes off a performance. And did you know that Jalen Hurts only threw for 2,900 yards in the whole (2024) season?"
"And if we wanna argue the point of why Cam did not put Jalen Hurts in his top 10, it's just because I had this conversation with Hurts face-to-face... It's unfortunate that in his current situation, he will not be able to really showcase what's he's able to do fully on a consistent basis... That's facts." (TS- 7:05 onwards)
Ryan Clark makes bold claim about Jalen Hurts heading into 2025 season
On Monday's episode of ESPN's 'Get Up', Ryan Clark shared his thoughts on the Eagles quarterback.
According to him, Hurts is better than 2024 NFL MVP, Josh Allen.
"Do you know why the Philadelphia Eagles walked off the field victorious? Because Jalen Hurts, when it was time to make a winning play, used his legs and got in end zone... That's football! That's execution! That's greatness!... If we're talking about greatness, then Jalen Hurts is greater than Josh Allen." (TS- 0:19)
In five seasons, Hurts has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl twice. Only time will tell if he can end up enjoying the same level of success and win consecutive Lombardi trophies like Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.
