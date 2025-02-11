Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles got their revenge in Super Bowl LIX. Two years after a three-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the championship game, they returned the favor, winning 40-22 for the second-ever Super Bowl of the franchise.

This was a great exhibition by the Eagles. They scored touchdowns passing the ball, running the ball, and also a pick-six. Both sides of the ball worked great, and Philadelphia dominated the back-to-back champions with unexpected ease.

Speaking about the victory on Monday, Hurts acknowledged how well his defense played during the game. Stopping Patrick Mahomes, a three-time champion, is no easy feat, but the Eagles made him miserable all night long:

“Offense wins games, defense wins championships, and that was a perfect example of that. The way they played, turned the ball over and they played really dominant ball, affecting the passer, affecting the quarterback with just four rushers and everything they were able to do, they've been been a hungry group. I couldn't be more proud of them and how they stepped up to the challenge."

The most telling stat of the contest involved the Eagles' defense. Mahomes executed 42 dropbacks to pass the ball, but Vic Fangio did not send a blitz throughout the whole game. Still, they managed to sack him six times, including a strip sack by Milton Williams.

How much will Jalen Hurts cost the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025?

Entering the second season of his five-year, $255 million contract, the quarterback will be on for $21.86 million on the Eagles' salary cap. This number will grow consistently in the upcoming seasons due to the nature of the structure of the deal.

Of course, after winning a Super Bowl, no one will care about his cap hit on the roster. Especially as Philadelphia worked the deal in a manner to spread the cap hit as much as possible when they signed the extension in 2023.

Hurts had a fantastic game against the Chiefs, completing 17 passes out of 22 attempts and scoring three total touchdowns. This was the Eagles' second Super Bowl ring; the first came in 2017, with Nick Foles as the starter, on Super Bowl LII.

