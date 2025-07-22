"I want Jalen Hurts & Bad Bunny" - American WTA star Sachia Vickery delivers earnest response to question about her taste in men

American WTA star Sachia Vickery recently urged her fans to 'ask her anything'. One of them asked the 30-year-old if she prefers 'White or Black' men. In response, the former No. 73 in singles claimed she doesn't mind either and named American football icon Jalen Hurts and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny as the men she currently 'wants'.

On Monday, July 21, Vickery took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post with the following caption:

"Been a while I need some entertainment ask me anything 😁"

Across the next six Stories, she answered six separate questions, with one of them being:

"White or Black boys 😁"

Sachia Vickery issued the following response, as she named Jalen Hurts and Bad Bunny:

"I don't have a type but I currently want Jalen Hurts and/or Bad Bunny"

Vickery's Instagram Story featuring her mention of Jalen Hurts and Bad Bunny dated Monday, July 21, 2025 (Source: Instagram/sachiavick)

Born in Miramar, Florida, Vickery, who now resides in Hollywood, reached her highest singles ranking of No. 73 on the WTA Tour back in July 2018. At the Majors, she made it to the second round once each at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and on four occasions at the US Open. However, at Roland Garros, she has never managed to go beyond the first round.

Vickery's performances in recent years though, have been underwhelming to say the least. She currently finds herself ranked at a lowly No. 509, having won four and lost five of the matches she's played so far this year. At the beginning of 2025, in addition to playing professional tennis, she started streaming on an adult website.

Sachia Vickery joined OnlyF**s in January 2025; American reacted in disbelief at her earnings in first two days of streaming

Sachia Vickery at the 2024 French Open (Source: Getty)

At the beginning of this year, Sachia Vickery hosted a Q&A session on Instagram, ahead of which she posted a steamy photo of herself along with the caption:

"Dm me what type of OF content yall would want me to start with 👀"

She subsequently did start streaming on the adult platform, and after only two days of streaming, she laid bare her surprise at how much she had earned from the website.

"I will never talk s*** about girls on OnlyF**s ever again for the rest of my life. Because the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook really," Vickery said in a video she posted as an Instagram Story.

In her latest 'ask me anything' session on Instagram Stories, Vickery confirmed that she would be playing at the 2025 US Open.

