  "I've moved on": Jalen Hurts delivers strong reason for not wearing Super Bowl ring on day 1 of Eagles training camp

"I've moved on": Jalen Hurts delivers strong reason for not wearing Super Bowl ring on day 1 of Eagles training camp

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 23, 2025 19:42 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp - Source: Imagn
"I've moved on": Jalen Hurts delivers strong reason for not wearing Super Bowl ring on day 1 of Eagles training camp

Jalen Hurts is all business ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback comes off the best season of his career, in which he led the squad to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years, only that this time they won the big prize.

Every player received their Super Bowl ring ahead of training camp and many opted to wear it before the start of everything. However, Hurts wasn't included in that group. The 26-year-old quarterback was asked about that decision on Wednesday, which sparked a clear response from the defending champion.

“I’ve moved on to the new year. It’s as simple as that," Hurts said, per Eagles Nation on X.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After a disappointing wild-card exit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Eagles entered last season with many doubts surrounding them. They made a couple of additions to the roster, including running back Saquon Barkley, who dominated the league from start to finish.

Jalen Hurts was the leader of a dangerous offense that faced little to no resistance, especially during the postseason. The "tush push" haunted many opponents, too, demonstrating that the Eagles had more than one weapon to damage opposing defenses.

Hurts played 15 games in 2024, racking up 248 completions on 361 pass attempts for 2,903 yards (the lowest since his rookie year), 18 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

On the other side, he carried the ball 150 times, collecting 630 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Hurts is ready to defend the championship now, while some people doubt his ability to lead his team. Others, however, believe he is an elite QB.

Ryan Clark rates Jalen Hurts over Josh Allen ahead of 2025 season

While Cam Newton says Jalen Hurts isn't a top 10 quarterback in the NFL, Ryan Clark believes he's actually better than the reigning MVP, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen. During Monday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety made a bold claim about Hurts.

"Do you know why the Philadelphia Eagles walked off the field victorious? Because Jalen Hurts, when it was time to make a winning play, used his legs and got in the end zone... That's football! That's execution! That's greatness! ...If we're talking about greatness, then Jalen Hurts is greater than Josh Allen."

Despite winning it all in 2024, Hurts and the Eagles still have a chip on their shoulder.

Edited by Orlando Silva
