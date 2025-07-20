  • home icon
"Y'all will say anything to go viral" - Terrell Owens goes scorched earth on Cam Newton for snubbing Jalen Hurts from top 10 NFL QBs ranking

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 20, 2025 21:51 GMT
&quot;Y
"Y'all will say anything to go viral" - Terrell Owens goes scorched earth on Cam Newton for snubbing Jalen Hurts from top 10 NFL QBs ranking (image credit: IMAGN)

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Terrell Owens took a big shot at Cam Newton after the retired quarterback refused to include Jalen Hurts in his top 10 quarterback list. Newton has been at odds with players, fans and fellow analysts for his hot takes, including the "game manager" and "game changer" labels that caused a major stir last season.

During Friday's episode of his "4th & 1" show, the former Carolina Panthers star broke down his top 10 quarterback list for the 2025 NFL season. He had Jalen Hurts outside of the list, implying that Hurts' supporting cast made life easier for the quarterback.

"It’s hard for me to grade Jalen Hurts with the metrics that he, with the talent he has around him,” Newton said (Timestamp: 8:50). ... “Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback. Do not get that twisted.
"But if we’re talking about what they bring to the table, right, holistically, it’s hard to judge what Jalen Hurts can do when you’re throwing to a guy like AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, when you have a dominant defense. The best running back in the game.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Cam Newton's words were all over social media in recent hours, raising eyebrows among people, including Terrell Owens. The former wide receiver commented under one Instagram post to call out Newton's words, comparing him to Skip Bayless and reminding him of his infamous blunder during Super Bowl 50.

"You would be judging him if he had all of that and wasn't playing well," Owens wrote. "This is a Skip Bayless type of statement with dreads!!!! Don't be mad at Jalen because he's making great decisions, maybe had you made the decision to jump on that ball?! Just maybe?! Yall will say anything to go viral. This isn't it (Cam Newton)."
Dez Bryant also disagrees with Cam Newton's assessment of Jalen Hurts

Dez Bryant was another retired wide receiver who took issue with Cam Newton's comments about Jalen Hurts. On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys icon clapped back at Newton and explained how Hurts' work is even better despite having a lot of help.

"I think Jalen is one of the top 5 QBs in the National Football League," Bryant wrote on X. "I believe the National Football League is looking for the Jalen Hurts type. Jalen has mastered how to operate the talent around him. Saquon Barkley became the best running back in the league because of Jalen Hurts' dual-threat ability."

Coming off a Super Bowl win, Hurts and the Eagles have a target on their back, but it seems like some people still doubt the quarterback.

