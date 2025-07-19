“Bucs have more talented roster now” – Dez Bryant shades Baker Mayfield while ripping a fan over Cam Newton snubbing Jalen Hurts from Top 10 QBs list

Dez Bryant made some telling comments about the differences between the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the team's current version, led by Baker Mayfield under center and Todd Bowles at the helm. Four years after winning Super Bowl LV in a dominant fashion (31-9) against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bucs have unsuccessfully tried to return to the big game.Bryant used the difference in terms of overall talent between the 2020 roster and the 2025 group to make a point about why Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a top-five player in his position.On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys icon quote-tweeted a video of Cam Newton snubbing Jalen Hurts from the top 10 QBs list to explain why the Eagles QB maximized his team's chances to succeed last year.&quot;I think Jalen is one of the top 5 QBs in the National Football League,&quot; Bryant wrote. &quot;I believe the National Football League is looking for the Jalen Hurts type. Jalen has mastered how to operate the talent around him. Saquon Barkley became the best running back in the league because of Jalen Hurts' dual-threat ability.&quot;AJ and Devonta get one on one coverage a lot due to Jalen Hurts' dual threat ability. The number one skill for a QB is their mind, to operate what's asked of them. He's doing it at a high level.&quot;Those comments sparked a debate with fans, which ended with Bryant saying QBs like Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert couldn't have the same impact as Hurts.More than that, he brought up Tom Brady's last Super Bowl run, with a less-talented Buccaneers squad than the one Baker Mayfield has.&quot;So the Bucs didn’t win their 2021 Super Bowl because of Tom Brady? The Bucs have a more talented roster right now than they did with Tom Brady..and for some odd reason..they can’t reach the Super Bowl. Situational football matters..&quot;Either through trade, free agency or the draft, the Buccaneers have assembled a talented team that has won the NFC South since Tom Brady's departure. That said, they are yet to go further than the divisional round.Dez Bryant supports Commanders' Jayden Daniels after Cam Newton's commentsJalen Hurts wasn't the only NFL quarterback who pushed Dez Bryant to debate Cam Newton's sayings. The 2015 NFL MVP questioned whether Jayden Daniels would be as dangerous as last season or if opposing defenses would catch up with the former LSU star.Bryant made the case for Daniels being anything but a &quot;one-hit wonder&quot; on X.&quot;Jayden Daniels is here to stay,&quot; Bryant wrote. &quot;Nothing about how he plays the game of football shows he's a one hit wonder.&quot;Out of all athletic dual threat QBs who have played the game, Jayden Daniels reads the defense the best. ... He doesn't rely on his athletic ability, and that's what makes him dangerous. ...&quot;The 2025 NFL season could answer several questions fans and analysts have been asking.