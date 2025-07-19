  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Bucs have more talented roster now” – Dez Bryant shades Baker Mayfield while ripping a fan over Cam Newton snubbing Jalen Hurts from Top 10 QBs list

“Bucs have more talented roster now” – Dez Bryant shades Baker Mayfield while ripping a fan over Cam Newton snubbing Jalen Hurts from Top 10 QBs list

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 19, 2025 21:38 GMT
&ldquo;Bucs have more talented roster now&rdquo; &ndash; Dez Bryant shades Baker Mayfield while ripping a fan over Cam Newton snubbing Jalen Hurts from Top 10 QBs list (Credits: IMAGN/GETTY)
“Bucs have more talented roster now” – Dez Bryant shades Baker Mayfield while ripping a fan over Cam Newton snubbing Jalen Hurts from Top 10 QBs list (Credits: IMAGN/GETTY)

Dez Bryant made some telling comments about the differences between the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the team's current version, led by Baker Mayfield under center and Todd Bowles at the helm. Four years after winning Super Bowl LV in a dominant fashion (31-9) against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bucs have unsuccessfully tried to return to the big game.

Ad

Bryant used the difference in terms of overall talent between the 2020 roster and the 2025 group to make a point about why Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a top-five player in his position.

On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys icon quote-tweeted a video of Cam Newton snubbing Jalen Hurts from the top 10 QBs list to explain why the Eagles QB maximized his team's chances to succeed last year.

"I think Jalen is one of the top 5 QBs in the National Football League," Bryant wrote. "I believe the National Football League is looking for the Jalen Hurts type. Jalen has mastered how to operate the talent around him. Saquon Barkley became the best running back in the league because of Jalen Hurts' dual-threat ability.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"AJ and Devonta get one on one coverage a lot due to Jalen Hurts' dual threat ability. The number one skill for a QB is their mind, to operate what's asked of them. He's doing it at a high level."

Those comments sparked a debate with fans, which ended with Bryant saying QBs like Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert couldn't have the same impact as Hurts.

Ad

More than that, he brought up Tom Brady's last Super Bowl run, with a less-talented Buccaneers squad than the one Baker Mayfield has.

"So the Bucs didn’t win their 2021 Super Bowl because of Tom Brady? The Bucs have a more talented roster right now than they did with Tom Brady..and for some odd reason..they can’t reach the Super Bowl. Situational football matters.."
Ad
Ad

Either through trade, free agency or the draft, the Buccaneers have assembled a talented team that has won the NFC South since Tom Brady's departure. That said, they are yet to go further than the divisional round.

Dez Bryant supports Commanders' Jayden Daniels after Cam Newton's comments

Jalen Hurts wasn't the only NFL quarterback who pushed Dez Bryant to debate Cam Newton's sayings. The 2015 NFL MVP questioned whether Jayden Daniels would be as dangerous as last season or if opposing defenses would catch up with the former LSU star.

Ad

Bryant made the case for Daniels being anything but a "one-hit wonder" on X.

"Jayden Daniels is here to stay," Bryant wrote. "Nothing about how he plays the game of football shows he's a one hit wonder.
"Out of all athletic dual threat QBs who have played the game, Jayden Daniels reads the defense the best. ... He doesn't rely on his athletic ability, and that's what makes him dangerous. ..."
Ad

The 2025 NFL season could answer several questions fans and analysts have been asking.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications