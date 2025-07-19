  • home icon
"Some sort of blackmail?": Cowboys icon Dez Bryant questions Shannon Sharpe's $50,000,000 lawsuit's latest update

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 19, 2025 04:55 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant shared his take on Shannon Sharpe's lawsuit. On Friday, it was reported that the retired three-time Super Bowl champion reached a settlement with the accuser.

According to attorney Tony Buzbee, the accusations of rape have been dropped against the ex-NFL star after the two parties reached a "mutually agreed upon resolution."

However, Bryant questioned the $50 million lawsuit involving Shannon Sharpe. On X, he expressed his concerns about how it's not being considered as "blackmail."

"How is this not considered some sort of blackmail?," Bryant said. "If I'm settling, it makes you look guitly as hell ... for one. Two, the girl obviously wants money. We live in a weird world. ..."
After the lawsuit was initially filed, Shannon Sharpe called it a "shake down" attempt to extort money from him. He had planned on filing a defamation lawsuit, but it never came to fruition.

Because of these accusations, the three-time Super Bowl champion was also suspended from his ESPN broadcasting work. They also removed his spot from Stephen A.Smith's First Take show.

Dez Bryant was visibly not impressed with the way the lawsuit was settled. Nevertheless, it closes a chapter in Shannon Sharpe's life that he might never wish to reopen again.

Dez Bryant showcases support for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels

Apart from sharing his thoughts on Shannon Sharpe's lawsuit settlement, the ex-Cowboys star is also looking forward to Jayden Daniels' year two with the Washington Commanders. Last season, the rookie helped the team qualify for the playoffs, where they lost to the Eagles in the NFC title game.

Amid high expectations for Daniels, ex-NFL star Cam Newton had his own concerns about the rookie. During an interview with rapper Yale, he questioned if Daniels would end up as a "one-hit wonder". However, Dez Bryant defended the quarterback amid the criticism.

"Jayden Daniels is here to stay," Bryant wrote. "Nothing about how he plays the game of football shows he's a one hit wonder.
"Out of all athletic dual threat QBs who have played the game, Jayden Daniels reads the defense the best. ... He doesn't rely on his athletic ability, and that's what makes him dangerous. ..."
The Commanders acquired the 2023 Heisman winner with the second overall pick in last year's draft. Daniels recorded 3,568 yards and 25 TDs passing. Only time will tell if he improves on his debut performance this upcoming season.

