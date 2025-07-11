Shannon Sharpe’s hearing in $50,000,000 sexual assault lawsuit hits snag as accuser’s lawyer goes MIA before court appearance

The first hearing in the lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe was supposed to happen on Wednesday, but the court was left confused by the absence of the attorneys. A woman filed an anonymous lawsuit against the Pro Football Hall of Famer in April, accusing him of sexual assault and battery.

The woman, known as Jane Doe, is suing the three-time Super Bowl champion for $50 million. Tony Buzbee, the Texas attorney representing the woman, wasn't present this week. In an email sent to the Daily Mail, he explained the reason behind his absence, putting the spotlight on Sharpe's legal team for not informing the court of their joint decision.

''There was an agreement to reset that hearing with Mr. Sharpe's lead counsel,' Buzbee said. 'A miscommunication on Sharpe's legal team obviously occurred. Mr. Sharpe's counsel intends to write an apology letter to the court for wasting the court's time.''

Clark County District Court Judge Anna Albertson condemned the fact that no legal representation was present for the first hearing.

The $50 million lawsuit accuses Sharpe of raping his now-ex-girlfriend in 2024 and 2025. Sharpe allegedly abused the woman during their year-long relationship, including a month after he infamously went on Instagram Live while having sexual relationships with a different woman.

While the relationship started as consensual, the former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens star tight end allegedly "demanded complete control over the accuser's time and body."

This situation caused a big stir on social media and TV, with many offering their opinion whenever they could. In the wake of the news, Shannon Sharpe decided to step away from his ESPN duties, supposedly until the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Why couldn't Shannon Sharpe's attorneys attend the first hearing of his case?

Only one representative of Shannon Sharpe's team was present at the hearing. Robert DeMarco attended the hearing and explained why the team wasn't present.

DeMarco told "8newsnow" the other attorneys were busy handling different cases out of state. The team asked the judge to review the progress of the case in 45 days. The next hearing is scheduled on Sept. 3.

