Wack 100 claims Tory Lanez was stabbed by an inmate over his girlfriend allegedly flirting with the rapper on the phone

Record executive Wack 100 recently claimed that Tory Lanez's attacker stabbed him because he found out his girlfriend was allegedly flirting with the Canadian rapper over the phone. For context, on May 12, a fellow inmate stabbed Lanez multiple times at the California Correctional Institution, where he was incarcerated for his involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Following the attack, several theories about why the inmate, identified as Santino Casio, attacked Lanez floated on social media. Wack100 provided his theory behind the attacker's motive during his interview with VladTV on June 1, 2025. He claimed the incident was because of alleged flirtations between the attacker's girlfriend and Tory Lanez.

Wack postulated that for an inmate like Casio, who is currently serving a life sentence for murder, a girlfriend was his only source of connection with the outside world. The record executive claimed that someone like Tory Lanez posing a perceived threat to the relationship could be "worth killing somebody."

"So now you got a guy like Tory Lanez. Big entertainer, millionaire, has a date, looking at getting out, who could possibly, not saying he's gonna pay her any attention once he's home, disrupt dude's motion. In prison, that's worth killing somebody for," Wack said.

Additionally, Wack 100 claimed that Lanez may have warned the inmate about his girlfriend approaching him. However, the supposed girlfriend could have turned the tables on the rapper and accused him of coming on to her.

"In Tory's defense, I'm hearing Tory gave warning to the other individual, "Hey, you girl is a little out of order." RIght? Now, we all know what's gonna happen when the other individual gets on the phone with the girl, with the lady. What's she gonna say? "Yo, Tory told me you a little out of order, like you kinda get at him or shoot at him." What is the lady gonna say? She's gonna say no, it was the other way around," Wack 100 said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wack 100 also claimed that Tory Lanez was stabbed while under protective custody, claiming he was not placed in general population. This came days after The Shade Room published exclusive footage of the rapper's attack, including pictures of his blood-covered body as he ran away from his attacker.

Tory Lanez was moved to a different facility after the attack.

What is happening with Tory Lanez's case?

Tory Lanez's recent prison attack has led to intense scrutiny into the case that landed him in prison following his conviction in 2023. He was found guilty in the shooting incident involving fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

For the unversed, Lanez, Megan, her former friend, Kelsey Harris, and Lanez's bodyguard/driver were returning home from a party in the Hollywood Hills in 2020 when the incident occurred.

During her testimony, Megan claimed that Lanez shot at her feet during an argument. However, at that time, many had accused Megan of lying, even as Lanez maintained his innocence.

The case became polarizing with many bringing up the fact that the Hiss rapper had initially claimed that the wounds on her feet were because she stepped on glass, before confessing to the police that Lanez shot at her. According to the BBC, Megan claimed that she had lied at the time as she did not want to "get in more trouble."

Tory Lanez was convicted of three firearm-related charges in 2022 and was sentenced to 10 years. However, following his prison attack in May, the case regained popularity on social media, especially after Lanez's legal team claimed that Harris had been the shooter during a press conference on May 14.

"[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched them. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting," his attorney claimed.

Tory Lanez's team launches website with alleged evidence proving his innocence

On May 29, Tory Lanez's legal team debuted a website, 36hourslater.com, compiling the alleged evidence that proved the rapper's supposed innocence. The website included never-before-seen bodycam footage of police interviewing Sean Kelly, one of the eyewitnesses who had testified at the trial.

The website also included a link to a Change.org petition that called for California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Tory Lanez, which has received close to 320K signatures as of the writing of this article. Artists like Drake, Chris Brown, and Ty Dolla $ign have also called for Lanez's pardon.

However, Megan Thee Stallion and her legal team have refuted the claims that Lanez was innocent. Her lawyers have accused Lanez's legal team of trying to "peddle misinformation" after the website was launched.

Meanwhile, on May 19, the rapper herself took to social media to address the issue, pleading with Lanez to "leave [her] alone" and claiming she had no reason to lie.

