"Why are we supporting AI music???" - Netizens react to AI music platform Suno and AI music designer ImOliver releasing debut single "Stone"

Suno, a generative AI music creation platform's most streamed artist, ImOliver, dropped the music video of his debut single, Stone, on Friday, August 8, 2025. This video dropped a few days after Hallwood Media signed a record deal with the artist. ImOliver is a real person who creates music using AI.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the artist had become the first Sumo creator to sign a record deal. Meanwhile, the recent release of the creator's debut single had raised questions amongst netizens about the usage of AI in the music industry. Many questioned the ethical side of the same.

ImOliver dropped his debut single, (Photo via X/@PopCrave)

A lot of netizens flooded social media platforms like X and Instagram with their reactions to the news about the creator's new song. Many believed that such usage of AI should not be promoted or supported at any cost. One user wrote on X,

"Why are we supporting AI music???"

Another user tweeted:

"It's weird how u can literally tell theres no life or soul to her voice."

"Is this the future of music or just fame lost in the noise?" wondered another one.

"Horrible for the future of music and the landscape of entertainment in general," wrote a netizen.

A lot of others had a similar perspective, where they didn't like the concept of using AI to make music. One user tweeted:

"This was the worst song in the history of music."

"AI making hits before humans even hear them is wild," wrote another one.

"A.I. is getting scary it's gonna destroy creativity in music, film, and arts," commented another netizen.

According to weraveyou.com, the debut single of ImOliver had already been streamed more than 3 million times on Suno. The outlet reported that a full album would be dropped by the music creator on October 24, 2025.

Hallwood Media founder Neil Jacobson had described ImOliver as a "music designer"

Andrew Curran @AndrewCurran_ Hallwood Media has signed Imoliver, the top-streaming AI music designer on Suno, to a record deal. This is the first time a Suno creator has been signed to such a deal. As Spotify does not have an AI music rule, he will be eligible for streaming there.

While netizens and music lovers had been criticizing the idea of making music using AI, Hallwood Media founder Neil Jacobson had a slightly different take on ImOliver. According to Jacobson, this creator represented the "future of our medium." Jacobson further stated:

"He's a music designer who stands at the intersection of craftwork and taste. As we share his journey, the world will see the dexterity behind his work and what makes it so special. What he does is exactly why I love music and why we push boundaries at Hallwood."

Jacobson further said in his statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, that this move of signing the deal with the music creator was a huge step for the entire music industry. According to Neil Jacobson, this proved that the industry was accommodating to new ideas and ways of creation.

He further addressed a major concern that people had with using AI to make music. Jacobson said that this step was not meant to replace artists but only to "expand what's possible." The outlet further reported that Suno CEO Mikey Shulman had also shared his take on the deal between Hallwood Media and one of its top music creators.

According to Shulman, this was a great step not just for ImOliver and Hallwood or Suno, but for the music industry entirely. Shulman, too, opened up about expanding the industry and said that the deal had implied that it was getting more inclusive with passing days. The CEO additionally spoke about ImOliver and said:

"A new creator emerging from a new platform, making new kinds of content, shows that the future of music will be more vast and more inclusive than it is today. The boundaries of artistry are ever expanding."

Big record labels had filed lawsuits against platforms like Suno

Record labels like Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Records had filed lawsuits against platforms like Suno and Udio last year. According to the BBC, the big firms had accused the platforms of committing copyright infringement. The outlet reported a part of the complaints that read:

"The use here is far from transformative, as there is no functional purpose for... [the] AI model to ingest the Copyrighted Recordings other than to spit out new, competing music files."

Kurrco @Kurrco UMG, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment are reportedly in talks with AI startups Udio and Suno to license their music as part of a settlement for copyright infringement lawsuits. ​ The labels allege the startups used copyrighted songs to train their AI models without permission and are now seeking licensing fees and equity in return. (via Bloomberg)

The pool of lawsuits against these platforms was first announced in June 2024 by the Recording Industry Association of America. Udio, a company based in New York, spoke about their motto and said:

"We stand behind our technology and believe that generative AI will become a mainstay of modern society."

Despite many allegations, the platforms had defended themselves, stating that there was no intention of replacing the artists.

The use of AI in artistic fields has already become a hot topic of debate. While many bashed the idea, others thought that it would just expand the horizon for the respective industry.

