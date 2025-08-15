Chance the Rapper reflects on bond with Kanye West, says Donda rapper is “one of the most influential people” in his life

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, aka Chance the Rapper, reflected on his bond with Kanye West during his appearance on the New Rory and Mal podcast on August 14, 2025.

Ad

During the interview, Chance was asked about his current relationship with Kanye and if his latest album Star Line consisted of any track that the two had worked on before. For context, Chance co-wrote several tracks on Ye's 2016 album The Life of Pablo, earning songwriting credits on Feedback and Famous, and more.

Denying any collaboration between the two in the new project, Chance the Rapper said:

"I haven’t talked to him in a long time. He’s one of the most influential people in my music. He was at my wedding, you know. Our kids have hung out together. I’ll always love Kanye, but just being honest, I haven’t talked to him in a while."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"I feel like I’ve been hella busy. I’m working on sh*t. He’s obviously been busy. I be trying not to take opportunities to diss motherf*cers or add too much to the story.”

Ad

Further in the podcast, Chance was also asked if he would attempt to talk to Kanye West after his album Star Line drops. The rapper seemingly dodged the question and gave a generic response, saying:

"The way that I think about my world is, I be thinking about my day. So, what I gotta do that day and what I’m working on for the next two weeks, maybe six months."

Ad

"But he’s human, he’s not perfect": When Chance the Rapper reflected on Kanye West lashing out at him

The recent instance of Chance the Rapper talking about his equation with Kanye West despite speculations of their relationship hitting a rocky spot is not the first time the rapper has done so.

Ad

In 2022, a video clip from Dame Dash's DONDA documentary showing Kanye lashing out at Chance during a recording session for the album made rounds on the internet. In the video, Kanye told the Stars Out rapper to sit his "a** down and listen to the album or leave.”

Following the incident, Chance addressed the same during an interview on The Morning Hustle radio show, dated July 2022, where he said that the clip was a small part of a larger context. The rapper added that he had witnessed people putting fake captions under the video to make it look like Ye was dissing his music, adding:

Ad

"But in all honesty, this is real life. I have real friends and they go through real problems.”

Chance endorsing his new album 'Star Line' (Image via Instagram/ @chancetherapper)

Dame Dash's DONDA documentary titled The Cody Project featured the record executive's narration over the viral clip where he said that Chance the Rapper had come to see Ye over speculations concerning his mental health at the time.

Ad

Addressing the same during his radio interview, Chance admitted to visiting Kanye to check on him, adding that he and many others have love for Ye.

“But he’s human, he’s not perfect. He was obviously going through it at that time … It made me evaluate my friendship with him, for sure. I had never been so close to him going through an episode. At the end of the day, I definitely love the dude. That’s my guy. It sucks that sometimes people can exploit a moment that is a genuine moment,” he said.

Ad

In other news, Chance the Rapper's Star Line, which was released on August 15, 2025, is the rapper's first album in six years. His last release was The Big Day in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More