"Hypocrisy much??": Perez Hilton reacts after reports claim Kanye West is willing to "raise hell" over how Kim Kardashian dresses North

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on reports claiming that Kanye West was not pleased with how Kim Kardashian dressed their daughter, North. In his September 5, 2025, website article, Hilton called out West’s alleged double standards.

He noted that Ye, who once encouraged Kim to push the limits of fashion, now seemed to disapprove of similar bold choices for his daughter.

"Kanye West is NOT happy about how North West has been dressing as of late… Like, come on, bro. Hypocrisy much??" Hilton wrote.

In his website article, Perez Hilton further pointed out that 12-year-old North and her mother had recently "made headlines in a not-so-great way."

This referred to Kim Kardashian’s late August social media posts, where she shared videos of North wearing a push-up corset top and a tiny miniskirt during a dinner outing in Rome, Italy. According to Hilton, fans on social media felt the outfit was "way too adult for the tween."

He then cited a September 3, 2025, Radar Online report, where an insider revealed to the outlet Kanye West’s alleged stance on the matter.

"It’s ironic that Kanye’s not happy, given the way he dresses his wife and encouraged Kim to push the envelope with s*xy barely-there fashion choices when they were together. But he says North is way too young to be dressed like this, and it needs to stop, or he’ll raise hell with the lawyers," Hilton added, citing what the insider had said.

Reflecting on this, Hilton acknowledged that the insider was "totally right about how Kanye used to have Kim dress." He added that when Ye’s "patriarchal side came out," he would chastise Kim Kardashian "for dressing too s*xy." The podcaster also remarked on how Kanye West currently styles his wife, Bianca Censori, adding:

"Nori (North West) sees that! She idolizes her dad, and she sees how he thinks women should dress. Parenting begins with the example you set, pop."

Perez Hilton breaks down Kanye West’s alleged fury over North’s outfit and Kim Kardashian’s response to it

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Image via Getty Images)

Referring to a September 3, 2025, Radar Online report, Perez Hilton, in his website article, detailed Kanye West’s displeasure with Kim Kardashian over their daughter North’s recent outfit choices.

Hilton noted that West was not just unhappy but, according to the Radar Online insider, was "ranting and raving" over North’s fashion picks. Ye allegedly claimed that Kim had "crossed the line" with North’s latest age-inappropriate outfit and insisted that he was "not going to stand for it."

Perez Hilton then remarked that, as per the insider, Kim Kardashian appeared unfazed by Kanye West’s anger and no longer engaged with his confrontations. She reportedly refused to waste her energy arguing, because "legal threats or not," she considered it pointless to "bring logic to an illogical situation."

"It’s just total chaos. The double standard is insane. There’s no logic to it, and Kim’s way past trying to reason with him," Hilton reported, citing the insider’s remarks.

In the website article, Perez Hilton also remarked that the feud between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over their daughter’s fashion choices had escalated to a legal front. While West was allegedly threatening legal action, Kim had already informed her lawyers about the ongoing drama.

Citing the insider, Perez Hilton explained that at this point, what the SKIMS founder did was just forward Ye’s "nasty messages" to her lawyer to handle.

However, this did not make the situation "easy" for her. Kim reportedly worried about how all of this might affect North, her "very observant" firstborn. Despite her efforts to shield her from Kanye’s rants, she knew North noticed more than she let on.

Perez Hilton further added that Kim Kardashian wasn’t "backing down" either because the KUWTK alum believed that there was "nothing wrong" with what her firstborn had been wearing.

Quoting the insider’s remarks about Kim Kardashian’s stance, Hilton wrote:

"Despite what Kim does or says when it comes to North, she’s very hands-on and always makes sure things are age-appropriate. As far as Kim’s concerned, the outfit North wore in Rome is perfectly acceptable — it’s stylish and fun. Kim loves how confident North is, and she’s not about to let Kanye’s temper tantrums take away from that."

Hilton further added that, from Kim’s perspective, the clothing dispute was just another example of Kanye West trying to "exert power and control."

Since he could not "control Kim," Hilton reported that, as per the insider, he may have been trying to control North instead. But in this case, Kim projected her "mama bear" energy, showing that she was willing to absorb her ex-husband’s "rage" and "endless harassing messages" if it meant protecting her daughter.

"Oof. Look, we have no doubt that Kim can ‘handle it.’ She has for years! But we’re all human. And at some point, enough has to be enough, ya know?" Perez Hilton wrote.

Despite the insider’s claims, neither Kanye West nor Kim Kardashian has issued any official statement regarding the situation.

Additionally, Ye is preparing for the release of his upcoming album Bully on September 26, 2025. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian remains focused on her business ventures, like SKIMS and her skincare line SKKN by Kim.

