"Every kid’s dream! LOLz!": Perez Hilton quips after Kim Kardashian reveals "controversial parenting take" on homework

Podcaster Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s comments about homework for her children in his August 2, 2025, article. Reacting to what he described as her “controversial parenting take,” Hilton pointed out how her statement might resonate with kids.

“Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder appeared on streamer Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream and offered a controversial parenting take: she does NOT ‘believe in homework’! Every kid’s dream! LOLz!” Perez Hilton wrote.

For context, Kim appeared on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream on Monday, September 1, 2025, alongside her son Saint. She was the first guest on the 30-day Twitch marathon, which started on September 1 and was set to run through September 30.

During her appearance, Kim Kardashian surprised Cenat with a prank by lifting a beige wooden table with glass panels and dropping it behind him. The glass shattered loudly into tiny pieces, startling the streamer. It was also during this livestream that Kim shared her thoughts on parenting and homework. Perez Hilton, in his article, referred to Kim’s statement and pointed out the potential ripple effect of her words.

“We have a feeling a LOT of kids are about to ask their parents to take Kim Kardashian’s parenting advice,” Perez Hilton said.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Kim Kardashian's take on homework for her kids?

Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)

In his article, Perez Hilton detailed Kim Kardashian’s recent comments about children and homework. He explained her reasoning and shared his own perspective on the parenting debate.

Hilton started by breaking down Kim Kardashian’s argument against assigning homework to kids after long school hours. He emphasized that she wasn’t rejecting the value of education, but was instead questioning the balance between schoolwork and family life.

“But I’m going to tell you why. Kids are in school for eight hours a day. When they come home, they need to also — they do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think that homework should be left for in school,” Hilton added, citing Kim.

The podcaster further explained that, according to Kim’s reasoning, kids should be “doing the work.” However, it should be at school and not at home.

“If you go into school … and you’re doing your school eight hours a day, the last thing you want to do is then get off your school program and then do a book report. You should be doing that with your professor and with your teacher, and eight hours a day is enough of school work in my opinion,” Hilton added.

Reacting to her stance, Perez Hilton humorously remarked that Kim Kardashian’s children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, would have “no problem abiding by” their mother’s rules.

Hilton also acknowledged that his view might not be universally applicable. He said that, although he could “see her train of thought,” it was “different” for each child, especially when they went to an “overcrowded classroom.” In such cases, a child cannot get all the “one-on-one help they may need.”

“Those extra hours at home may be necessary for retention!” Hilton added.

Perez Hilton also made a pointed comparison, suggesting Kim’s views still place more value on formal schooling than her sister Kourtney’s. This remark referenced Kourtney’s earlier comments on Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on May 22, 2025.

During that episode, Kourtney revealed that her children preferred homeschooling and admitted she found the concept of traditional schooling “so dated.”

“I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is,” Kourtney had said.

Kim Kardashian, while sharing her views on parenting and education, continues to grow her business ventures. This includes her successful shapewear and loungewear brand, Skims, as well as her skincare line, SKKN by Kim.

Meanwhile, Perez Hilton has been busy building his online presence, regularly posting videos on his YouTube channel where he talks about entertainment news and pop culture trends.

