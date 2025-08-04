“Very Gwyneth Paltrow of her”: Perez Hilton reacts to Kim Kardashian launching face wraps on SKIMS

Podcaster and celebrity commentator Perez Hilton reacted to Kim Kardashian launching face wraps under SKIMS, comparing it to Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand Goop. On August 2, 2025, Hilton posted a video questioning both the practicality and marketing strategy behind the latest SKIMS launch.&quot;Kim Kardashian is releasing these SKIMS face masks. Very Gwyneth Paltrow of her. Very stunt queen marketing Goop-y. Like, release something stupid to get people talking. Like, who is going to be wearing one of these things out in public? It’s ridiculous,&quot; Hilton stated.For context, the product in question, was SKIMS' Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, the brand’s &quot;first-ever face innovation.&quot;According to the official website, the wrap was a &quot;must-have&quot; daily wear, made from SKIMS’ signature sculpting fabric. It was infused with collagen yarns to offer &quot;ultra-soft jaw support.&quot; The design featured Velcro closures at the top and the nape of the neck.This product was made from a blend of polyamide and elastane, available in shades &quot;clay&quot; and &quot;cocoa.&quot; As per a New York Post report dated August 1, 2025, the product sold out within hours of its debut.Therefore, Hilton’s critique in the aforementioned video wasn’t just about the product’s appearance. He critiqued SKIMS' marketing approach. He seemingly suggested that Kim Kardashian was following Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop playbook.Experts weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS seamless sculpt face wrapsKim Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)Kim Kardashian’s latest launch from her billion-dollar brand SKIMS stirred heated debate across social media and the beauty industry.As per the BBC report dated August 2, 2025, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS face shapewear appeared to tap into a growing TikTok trend of extreme bedtime rituals and 'morning face snatching.' Additionally, it also raised concerns about science, safety, and self-esteem.Dr. Anna Andrienko, an aesthetic doctor, explained that the product may offer only short-term effects due to heat retention and pressure.&quot;These face wraps do not deliver lasting contouring or skin-tightening results…At best, they can reduce fluid retention short term. At worst, overuse may lead to skin irritation, breakouts, or circulation issues,&quot; she told the BBC.Andrienko also criticized claims that Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS launch was infused with &quot;collagen yarns.&quot; She dismissed it as a marketing gimmick with no scientific backing. Collagen was vital for skin elasticity, but she said there’s little proof that wearing it in fabric form provides any meaningful benefits.Skincare expert Laura Porter said the product’s target audience was young millennials and trend-driven GEN-Z consumers who were particularly vulnerable to the pressures of online trends.&quot;The branding and tone of messaging signal it is directed toward women who follow beauty trends and influencer culture,&quot; she told the BBC.But Porter warned that reshaping the face with compression gear sent a dangerous signal. By promoting tools to “fix” natural features like the chin and jawline, the brand may be reinforcing a standard that says normal isn’t good enough.Former model Chloe Thomas echoed the same concern. Products that promised a slimmer, sculpted face, she argued, threatened to undo progress made around body image acceptance. Body-positive activist Michelle Elman went further, calling the wrap &quot;dystopian&quot;—comparing it to something from The Handmaid’s Tale.Kim Kardashian's SKIMS face wrap also drew ridicule online. Some users compared Kim Kardashian's new launch to the face mask worn by Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. Actor Anthony Hopkins, who played the iconic villain, joined the criticism. He posting a video to Instagram in character.&quot;Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger,&quot; he said in the video. Gwyneth Paltrow (Image via Getty Images)As per a report by The Guardian dated October 6, 2023, Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand Goop started as a newsletter in 2008. However, over time, it transformed into a sprawling lifestyle empire, with clothing and beauty lines, a popular podcast, and an annual wellness summit.With this expansion, Paltrow also carved out a distinctive place in the wellness world. She built a cult following not just of devoted fans but also of skeptical critics. Many raised eyebrows at her repeated promotion of unorthodox health advice through Goop.In 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow published a Goop newsletter encouraging readers to be mindful of the emotional energy in their environment, suggesting negative words could harm water molecules. Her reasoning stemmed from a book by Masaru Emoto, who believed human consciousness could affect the molecular structure of water.In 2015, Gwyneth Paltrow went a step further with a detailed five-step guide to yawning. She stated that it was crafted with insights from Michael Lear, described as &quot;a yogi and important quarterback for mindfulness and meditation.&quot;The most allegedly infamous Goop recommendation came in 2017. This time, Paltrow promoted the use of a $66 jade or rose quartz egg for v*ginal insertion. She claimed it could &quot;increase v*ginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general.&quot;The backlash from gynaecologists was swift and pointed, with experts warning of serious risks like toxic shock syndrome.The controversies didn’t end there. In a 2018 detox guide, Goop suggested using an at-home coffee enema kit to stimulate digestion. At the time, on The Art of Being Well podcast, Paltrow revealed she had undergone “ozone therapy” rectally.Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwyneth Paltrow launched one of her most headline-grabbing products: a £61 candle called This Smells Like My V*gina . The scent was a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar, and it sold out within hours. According to Paltrow, the candle was not a mere gimmick, but &quot;a punk rock feminist statement.&quot;Over the past 15 years, her culinary suggestions have been equally unconventional. Recipes featured in Goop have included spirulina popcorn, carrot juice margaritas, “clean” dumplings wrapped in cabbage leaves, and a dessert equivalent of potent chocolate sex bark.As of 2023, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is worth $4 billion (as per The New York Times)Gwyneth Paltrow recently acted as the 'temporary' spokesperson for tech company Astronomer. She is currently working on her upcoming project titled Marty Supreme.