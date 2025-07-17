Troy Ave reportedly faked viral attempted robbery and shooting video with friend Geoff Cole

Celebrity chef Geoff Cole uploaded a video on his Instagram account on Tuesday, June 16, showing him and Troy Ave allegedly being robbed. However, TMZ has now reported that the alleged robbery and shooting that took place after it were fake.
The clip uploaded on Tuesday showed a security video of Ave and Cole getting out of a Bentley. Suddenly, a masked man approached, seemingly trying to rob the chef. Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, pulled out a gun to protect his friend. He fired a few shots at the masked man and chased him down an alley.
Geoff wrote in the caption:
"I came home after Celebrating the success of a sold out Chef Fest with Love & support from all over the West Coast!. And a hater from the SAME CITY tried 2 take it all away! This the 2nd time but it WON’T be a 3rd! s/o 2 my BROTHER Ave for Holding it Down in a situation where most woulda RAN or FOLDED 💪🏽 ‼️"
""I’ll never let the hate stop Me from showing LOVE! Ima keep giving artists OPPORTUNITIES & PLATFORMS, Ima Keep Gettin MONEY 💰 And the ONLY thing im doing different now, is taking this SHOW ON THE ROAD‼️."
TMZ has now reported that it was a fake robbery and shooting. As per the outlet, they have been in contact with sources close to Troy Ave and Geoff Cole, who report that the incident was fake, as were the rounds fired by the rapper.
TMZ reports that it also lines up with San Diego County cops, who told the outlet that there was no reported case of shooting or robbery regarding Ave or Geoff. The reason for the allegedly fake incident is unclear.
Tory Ave was released from prison last year after a 2016 shooting case
The rapper notably spent eight months in prison in regard to a shooting case that led to the death of his bodyguard, Ronald "Banga" McPhatter, in 2016. The incident happened at Irving Plaza, New York. Taxstone, whose real name is Daryl Campbell, allegedly started a confrontation with Troy Ave. This led to them struggling over a gun, which led to McPhatter's death (via Complex).
In February 2024, Ave was sentenced to one year in prison at Riker's Island. He served eight months, including two months he spent while waiting for the trial, before being released in August 2024.
Before going to prison, Troy Ave uploaded a video on his Instagram account, in which he said,
"... And there you have it. Here go the consequences. But we don’t cry over spilt milk. We take the lemons and make lemonade. God is great, and the paper’s straight. Y’all keeps it cool. Y’all keep running it up. Send the prayers up. Prayers count more than anything."
Taxstone, meanwhile, was convicted of manslaughter and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in June 2023.
